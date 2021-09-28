Jaguar I-Pace Black Bookings Open In India

Jaguar India has begun accepting bookings for the new I-Pace Black edition in the country. The Jaguar I-Pace Black is a more stylish version with a host of features added to the electric SUV in a bid to make it more appealing. The special edition version was globally introduced in April this year. The electric SUV gets the Black Pack that brings gloss black finish to the ORVMs, as well as the grille, grille surround, side window surrounds and rear badges. The I-Pace Black also gets 19-inch Diamond Turned alloy wheels finished in gloss dark grey shade as part of the exterior upgrades.

The I-Pace gets the Black Pack adding gloss black finish on the ORVMs, grille, grille surround and window surrounds

The cabin sports ebony leather sports seats and the gloss black trim finish all over. The full panoramic roof is standard and is complemented by the ebony headliner. The I-Pace Black is also available in the Aruba and Farallon Pearl black premium metallic paint options.

Speaking about the launch of the new Jaguar I-Pace Black, Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said, "The I-Pace Black enhances the appeal of this multi-award-winning Battery Electric Vehicle, making it even more distinctive and desirable."

The interior layout remains the same but with sports leather seats finished in black and a gloss black trim all over

There are no performance enhancements though. The Jaguar I-Pace Black draws power from the same 90 kWh battery pack that delivers 396 bhp and 696 Nm of peak torque from two electric motors. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 4.8 seconds. The I-Pace remains one of the best driver's electric cars out there, while also sporting a stunning design language. Jaguar promises a range of 470 km on a single charge.

The Jaguar I-Pace Black retains the same mechanicals including two electric motors that develop 396 bhp and 696 Nm with a range of 470 km

The company promises the model can be charged up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes using a 100 kW rapid charger. Meanwhile, a 7 kW AC wall box charger will take 10 hours for a full charge. JLR has upgraded its 22 retail outlets across 19 cities with over 35 EV chargers. Prices for the Jaguar I-Pace start at Rs. 1.06 crore for the S variant, going up to Rs. 1.12 crore (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-spec HSE variant. Prices for the Black Editon are yet to be announced.