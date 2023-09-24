Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
- Jaguar's strategic alliance with Tesla ensures seamless charging for its next-gen EVs in North America, with all 2025+ models featuring integrated support for the North American Charging Standard.
- Jaguar EV owners in the USA, Canada, and Mexico will have access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network.
- The collaboration with Tesla and optimization for V3 and V4 Superchargers aligns with Jaguar's commitment to becoming an all-electric luxury brand.
Jaguar has entered into an agreement with Tesla, aimed at providing a seamless charging experience for drivers of its next-generation electric vehicles across North America. Under this strategic alliance, all new Jaguars sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with full integration of the North American Charging Standard (NACS), eliminating the need for adapters.
One of the key highlights of this partnership is the access Jaguar drivers will gain to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network. This network spans across North America and is known for its ease of use, from the charger post to the connector.
Jaguar has taken significant steps to ensure that its in-house battery and power electronics technology are optimised for charging across both V3 and V4 Superchargers. This means that Jaguar EV owners can expect their vehicles to perform at peak charging power, regardless of the Supercharger type they choose.
Furthermore, Jaguar will collaborate with Tesla to source adapters, facilitating a smooth transition for I-PACE drivers. This announcement aligns with Jaguar's vision of transforming itself into an all-electric luxury brand, as part of their "Reimagine" strategy.
“JLR is dedicated to helping our clients make the switch to electric vehicles and to our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2039. Today's announcement is an important step as we deliver an outstanding charging experience for our all-electric Jaguar clients. Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients. This agreement will enable Jaguar drivers with NACS-equipped vehicles in the USA, Canada and Mexico to use Superchargers without an adapter”, said Mark Camilleri Director electrification services.
