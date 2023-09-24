Login

Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration

Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Sep-23 04:27 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Jaguar's strategic alliance with Tesla ensures seamless charging for its next-gen EVs in North America, with all 2025+ models featuring integrated support for the North American Charging Standard.
  • Jaguar EV owners in the USA, Canada, and Mexico will have access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network.
  • The collaboration with Tesla and optimization for V3 and V4 Superchargers aligns with Jaguar's commitment to becoming an all-electric luxury brand.

Jaguar has entered into an agreement with Tesla, aimed at providing a seamless charging experience for drivers of its next-generation electric vehicles across North America. Under this strategic alliance, all new Jaguars sold in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with full integration of the North American Charging Standard (NACS), eliminating the need for adapters.

 

Also Read: Fisker Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard

One of the key highlights of this partnership is the access Jaguar drivers will gain to Tesla's extensive Supercharger network. This network spans across North America and is known for its ease of use, from the charger post to the connector. 

 

Jaguar has taken significant steps to ensure that its in-house battery and power electronics technology are optimised for charging across both V3 and V4 Superchargers. This means that Jaguar EV owners can expect their vehicles to perform at peak charging power, regardless of the Supercharger type they choose.

 

Furthermore, Jaguar will collaborate with Tesla to source adapters, facilitating a smooth transition for I-PACE drivers. This announcement aligns with Jaguar's vision of transforming itself into an all-electric luxury brand, as part of their "Reimagine" strategy.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Partners With Tesla To Integrate NACS Charging Ports Into Its Lineup

“JLR is dedicated to helping our clients make the switch to electric vehicles and to our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2039. Today's announcement is an important step as we deliver an outstanding charging experience for our all-electric Jaguar clients. Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients. This agreement will enable Jaguar drivers with NACS-equipped vehicles in the USA, Canada and Mexico to use Superchargers without an adapter”, said Mark Camilleri Director electrification services.

 

Written by: RONIT AGARWAL

# Jaguar Land Rover# Tesla# NACS# Supercharger

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Popular Jaguar Models

Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace

₹ 69.99 Lakh - 1.51 Crore

Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type

₹ 98.13 Lakh - 2.42 Crore

Jaguar I-Pace
Jaguar I-Pace

₹ 1.06 - 1.12 Crore

Jaguar XF
Jaguar XF

₹ 49.58 - 76 Lakh

Jaguar XE
Jaguar XE

₹ 46.33 - 48.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13041 second ago

Under this partnership all new Jaguars sold in the US, Canada, and Mexico from 2025 onwards will come equipped with North American Charging Standard

Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
Mercedes-Benz Introduces New Smart Home Function On MBUX
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 minutes ago

This feature is compatible with a wide range of smart devices that support Philips Hue, Samsung SmartThings,TP-Link, and myQ by Chamberlain Group

Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied
Upcoming 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift Spied
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Hyundai is expected to unveil the Creta facelift sometime in the coming months

Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
Toyota Temporarily Halts Bookings For The Rumion CNG
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

The brand has stated that owing to the overwhelming response and the exponential wait times, the brand had to halt bookings for the Rumion CNG

Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

19 hours ago

This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.

Qualcomm and JLR Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to Next-Generation Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles
Qualcomm and JLR Collaborate to Bring 5G Connectivity to Next-Generation Jaguar Land Rover Vehicles
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles equipped with 5G connectivity through Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions are expected to hit the roads by 2025.

NHTSA Initiates Preliminary Evaluation of 2,80,000 Units Of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Over Steering Concerns
NHTSA Initiates Preliminary Evaluation of 2,80,000 Units Of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y Over Steering Concerns
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The complaints may not be easily resolved through over-the-air software updates, potentially indicating the need for physical component replacements.

Honda to Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
Honda to Adopt Tesla's NACS Charging Ports for Upcoming EVs
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Honda plans to adopt Tesla's NACS ports for its EVs, enabling access to Tesla's Supercharger network, with implementation reliant on GM's timeline and adoption.

Fisker Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard
Fisker Becomes Latest Automaker To Adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Starting from Q1 2025, Fisker owners will gain access to Tesla's Superchargers through a NACS adapter.

Tesla Appoints Vaibhav Taneja As Chief Financial Officer
Tesla Appoints Vaibhav Taneja As Chief Financial Officer
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Vaibhav Taneja previously held the position of Chief Accounting Officer (CAO) at Tesla

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Jaguar Partners With Tesla For NACS Port Integration
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn