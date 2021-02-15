New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Jaguar To Go All-Electric 2025 Onwards; New Land Rover EV Coming In 2024

In the next five years, Land Rover will launch six pure electric variants through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Published:
eye
1,548  Views
Land Rover is planning to introduce six new electric models in the near future. expand View Photos
Land Rover is planning to introduce six new electric models in the near future.

Highlights

  • Land Rover is planning to introduce six new electric models.
  • It's also working on the hydrogen fuel cell technology.
  • JLR is planning to go all-electric by 2039.

It's been a while since we have been aware about Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR's) plans of making a shift towards an "electrified" future. The Tata Motors owned British carmaker is in the past has won several awards for the E-Pace all-electric SUV. And now it is gearing up to introduce the all-electric Land Rover in 2024. JLR is targeting to become a net zero carbon business by 2039 and making Jaguar as an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be offered with a pure electric variant by the end of the decade and the brand is also working on hydrogen fuel-cell technology.

Also Read: Land Rover Defender Works V8 Trophy Revealed

1fjto6ss

The Jaguar I-Pace was JLR's first electric SUV.

In fact, in the next five years, Land Rover will welcome six pure electric variants through its three families of Range Rover, Discovery and Defender. Then JLR is also developing an Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) which will underpin all future models and also has can support advanced electrified ICE vehicles. In a nutshell, JLR will only develop electrified (Hybrid) or all-electric models after 2030 and by the same time, in addition to 100 per cent Jaguar sales, it is anticipating that around 60 per cent of Land Rovers sold will be equipped with zero tailpipe powertrains. Jaguar Land Rover's aim is to achieve net zero carbon emission in-turn targeting to become a net zero carbon business by 2039.

Also Read: Land Rover Range Rover Sport Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone

Newsbeep
c6pi8hig

Land Rover will also introduce and electric variant of the Defender.

0 Comments

Commenting on the development, Chandrasekaran- Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover Automotive said, "The Reimagine strategy takes Jaguar Land Rover on a significant path of acceleration in harmony with the vision and sustainability priorities of the wider Tata Group. Together, we will help Jaguar realise its potential, reinforce Land Rover's timeless appeal and collectively become a symbol of a truly responsible business for its customers, society and the planet." The company is also trying to achieve positive cash net-of-debt and double-digit EBIT margin by 2025.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Land Rover Cars

  • Range Rover Sport Frontview
    Range Rover Sport Frontview
  • Range Rover Sport Rearview
    Range Rover Sport Rearview
  • Range Rover Sport
    Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover Velar Front View
    Range Rover Velar Front View
  • Range Rover Velar Side View
    Range Rover Velar Side View
  • Range Rover Velar Power
    Range Rover Velar Power
  • Range Rover Front 3 4th View
    Range Rover Front 3 4th View
  • Range Rover Side View
    Range Rover Side View
  • Range Rover Front Profile
    Range Rover Front Profile
  • Range Rover Evoque Lane Keep Assist
    Range Rover Evoque Lane Keep Assist
  • Range Rover Evoque Rear Camera
    Range Rover Evoque Rear Camera
  • Range Rover Evoque Rear Park Assist
    Range Rover Evoque Rear Park Assist
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport Topview
    Land Rover Discovery Sport Topview
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Rearview
    Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Rearview
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Sideview
    Land Rover Discovery Sport In Highway Sideview
  • Land Rover Discovery
    Land Rover Discovery
  • Land Rover Discovery Font Profile View
    Land Rover Discovery Font Profile View
  • Land Roever Discovery Rear
    Land Roever Discovery Rear
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
2021 Renault Kiger Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 5.45 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz Crosses 50 Million Vehicle Production Milestone
Mercedes-Benz Crosses 50 Million Vehicle Production Milestone
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
Renault Kiger SUV Launch: Price Expectation
2021 LA Auto Show Rescheduled For November
2021 LA Auto Show Rescheduled For November
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities