Land Rover Range Rover Sport Crosses 1 Million Sales Milestone

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has officially announced that the Rover Sport has surpassed 1 million sales milestone worldwide.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
0  Views
Land Rover had revealed details of the 2021 Range Rover Sport SUV in July 2020 expand View Photos
Highlights

  • Land Rover has sold over 1 million Range Rover Sport SUVs globally
  • 2021 Range Rover Sport made its debut last year in July 2020
  • The 2021 Range Rover Sport was launched in India last year in September

Adding another feather to its hat, Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has anounced that the Range Rover Sport has surpassed the 1 million sales milestone globally. The carmaker confirmed this landmark through its official social media accounts. However, the carmaker is yet to reveal more details about the major landmark achieved by the luxury SUV. The first-generation model of the Range Rover Sport went into production in the year 2005, while the second-generation was introduced much later in 2013, at the New York Auto Show.

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover Embarks On Advanced Composites Project For Future EVs​

85ec0mm4

The 2021 Range Rover Sport comes with a 2.0-litre petrol and 3.0-litre diesel mild-hybrid engine

The facelift model of the SUV was announced in the year 2017 at the Los Angeles Car Show, which went into production in 2018. The luxury SUV has helped the carmaker achieve decent volumes ever since its inception. As far as worldwide sales are concerned, the carmaker has sold 1 million cars till date. In 2019, the carmaker sold 81,700 units taking the overall number to 7.47 lakh units.

The British car marque introduced the MY2021 Range Rover Sport in the country last year in September. The SUV gets a starting price of ₹ 89.13 lakh, going up to ₹ 1.43 crore (all prices ex-showroom, India). offered in a total of 7 variants - S, SE, HSE, HSE Dynamic, Autobiography Dynamic, HSE Silver and HSE Dynamic Black variants, and 10 different iterations, depending on engine option.

The premium SUV comes is offered with a choice of four powertrain options - 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel, 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol and 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol MHEV with a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, turbocharged unit (P300) unit makes 296bhp with 400Nm while the 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol MHEV develops 394 bhp and 550 Nm of peak torque. The 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel is good for 296bhp with 650Nm respectively. Transmission duties are carried out by 8-speed automatic gearbox.

0dm9jgjg

The Range Rover Sport luxury SUV is offered in a total of 7 variants 

Also Read: No UK Port Problems So Far For Jaguar Land Rover​

As for performance, the company claims that the SUV packed with a 3.0-litre petrol engine with MHEV can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds before clocking a top speed of 225 kmph. The turbocharged petrol variant can hit 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds to reach a top speed of 201 kmph while the diesel version clocks the same figure in 8.5 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 209 kmph.

0 Comments

Moreover, the Range Rover Sport SVR variant is also listed on the official website. It comes powered by a 5.0-litre supercharged petrol mill, which is tuned to make 567bhp at 6,000-6,500 rpm against 700Nm of peak torque at 3,500-5,000 rpm.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 88.24 Lakh - 1.72 Crore
EMI Starts
1,83,1729% / 5 yrs
Luxury SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Automatic
10 - 13.8 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Range Rover Sport Frontview
    Range Rover Sport Frontview
  • Range Rover Sport Rearview
    Range Rover Sport Rearview
  • Range Rover Sport
    Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover Sport Sideview
    Range Rover Sport Sideview
  • Range Rover Sport Dashboard
    Range Rover Sport Dashboard
  • Range Rover Sport Steering
    Range Rover Sport Steering
  • Range Rover Sport Rear Entertainment
    Range Rover Sport Rear Entertainment
  • Range Rover Sport Seating Space
    Range Rover Sport Seating Space
  • Range Rover Sport Rear Usb Sharging
    Range Rover Sport Rear Usb Sharging
  • Range Rover Sport Wireless Charging Port
    Range Rover Sport Wireless Charging Port
