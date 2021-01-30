New Cars and Bikes in India
Jaguar Land Rover Embarks On Advanced Composites Project For Future EVs

The Tucana project is a four year programme to make the UK a world leader in low-carbon technology.

The research will allow Jaguar Land Rover to develop lightweight vehicle

Jaguar Land Rover is preparing for future electric vehicles with advanced lightweight composite research that will help deliver increased range, greater performance and a more dynamic drive. The Tucana project is a four year programme to make the UK a world leader in low-carbon technology, helping prevent 4.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions between 2023 and 2032 by accelerating mainstream use of electric vehicles and making vehicles lighter to both decrease tailpipe emissions and reduce energy consumption of electrified powertrains.

Also Read: Tata Warns Of Another Loss At JLR As Demand Slow To Pick Up​

By 2022, Jaguar Land Rover expects to have developed a fleet of prototype Tucana test vehicles.

The research will allow Jaguar Land Rover to develop lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures by replacing aluminium and steel with composites capable of handling the increased torque generated by high-performance batteries, while improving efficiency and reducing CO2 impact.

Jaguar Land Rover aims to increase vehicle stiffness by 30 per cent, cut weight by 35kg and further refine the crash safety structure through the strategic use of tailored composites, such as carbon fibre. Reducing the vehicle body weight will allow the fitting of larger batteries with increased range - without impacting CO2 emissions. Advanced composites offer significant reductions in vehicle weight, and by 2022, Jaguar Land Rover expects to have developed a fleet of prototype Tucana test vehicles.

Marcus Henry, Research Manager at Jaguar Land Rover, said, "This project will allow the true environmental credentials of electric vehicles to be realised by enabling wider adoption of the technology and will propel Jaguar Land Rover and the UK supply chain into a world-leading position in low-carbon technology."

Jaguar Land Rover aims to increase vehicle stiffness by 30 per cent and cut weight by 35kg

Also Read: Tata Motors Worried By Chip Shortage, Brexit Breakdowns​

0 Comments

The continued electrification of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles is part of a commitment to make societies safer and healthier through innovative technology. Jaguar has completed the electrification of its PACE family with the P300e plug-in hybrid powertrain offered on the new Jaguar E-PACE and P400e for Jaguar F-PACE alongside the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE. Similarly, the new Range Rover Velar is now offered with the P400e, completing the hybrid options available across the Range Rover family.

