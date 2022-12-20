Jawa Yezdi Partners With State Bank Of India To Offer Finance Options

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has announced an agreement with State Bank of India (SBI) to set up what the company describes as “a comprehensive financing ecosystem around its retail streams.” The partnership will offer easy financing options for Jawa Yezdi motorcycles and ensure a wide availability of funding and financing programs for the company’s channel partners as well as customers across India.

Speaking on this tie-up with SBI, Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO - Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said, “We are pleased to welcome State Bank of India as our empanelled finance partner. SBI is one of the largest financial institutions of the country with the most widespread coverage and this strategic association will grant our channel partners and customers access to a host of funding options which will in turn make our products and services more accessible to them.”

The Jawa 42 Bobber is the most recent launch from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles currently has a network of more than 375 touchpoints across the country, and retails 7 models spread across the Jawa and Yezdi brands. The company has constantly been expanding its footprint across India and will continue to do so, a statement from Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles said.

Under the two brands, the Jawa 42 and the Yezdi Roadster models lead the sales volumes. A few months ago, the company launched the Jawa 42 Bobber, the most affordable factory custom bobber available on sale in India right now.