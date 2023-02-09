Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 20.99 Lakh

Jeep India has introduced the Club Editions for its popular Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian SUVs for a limited period at Rs. 20.99 lakh and Rs. 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Jeep Compass Club Edition and Jeep Meridian Club Edition bring in minor cosmetic tweaks such as an exclusive decal on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the tailgate. The Jeep Compass Club Edition is based on the Compass Sport trim while the Jeep Meridian Club Edition is based on the Limited trim. Both SUVs are available till February 28, 2023, and undercut the trims they are based upon.

Price Jeep Compass Sport Jeep Compass Club Edition Difference Jeep Meridian Limited Jeep Meridian Club Edition Petrol Rs. 22.07 lakh Rs. 20.99 lakh Rs. 1.08 lakh NA NA Diesel NA NA Rs. 2.35 lakh Rs. 30.10 lakh Rs. 27.75 lakh

Apart from the very subtle cosmetic tweaks, both the Compass and Meridian Club Editions don’t feature any significant updates in their equipment or mechanical list. The interior of both SUVs remains identical to the trim it is based on. So the Jeep Compass Club Edition features LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, chrome on the DLO, 17-inch alloy wheels as well as Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and four speakers.

The Jeep Meridian Club Edition on the other hand gets LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, and 9-speakers.

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass and the Meridian Club Editions get a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. While the turbo petrol develops 161 bhp @5,500 rpm and 250 Nm @2,500-4,000 rpm, the turbo diesel develops 168 bhp @3,750-3,800 rpm and 350 Nm @1,750-2,500 rpm. The Compass Club Edition transfers power to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT gearbox while the Meridian Club Edition does it via a 6-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, both SUVs don’t get the option for the 4x4 system.