  • Home
  • News
  • Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 20.99 Lakh

Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 20.99 Lakh

Both SUVs are available till February 28, 2023 and undercut the trims they are based upon.
authorBy Pratik Rakshit
09-Feb-23 04:47 PM IST
Jeep Compass, Meridian Club Edition Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 20.99 Lakh banner
Highlights
  • Jeep India has introduced the Club Editions for its popular Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian SUVs.
  • The Jeep Compass Club Edition and Jeep Meridian Club Edition bring in minor cosmetic tweaks.
  • The Compass Club Editions is based on the Sport trim while the Meridian Club Edition is based on the Limited trim.

Jeep India has introduced the Club Editions for its popular Jeep Compass and Jeep Meridian SUVs for a limited period at Rs. 20.99 lakh and Rs. 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Jeep Compass Club Edition and Jeep Meridian Club Edition bring in minor cosmetic tweaks such as an exclusive decal on the hood and a ‘Club Edition’ badge on the tailgate. The Jeep Compass Club Edition is based on the Compass Sport trim while the Jeep Meridian Club Edition is based on the Limited trim. Both SUVs are available till February 28, 2023, and undercut the trims they are based upon.

PriceJeep Compass SportJeep Compass Club EditionDifferenceJeep Meridian LimitedJeep Meridian Club Edition
Petrol Rs. 22.07 lakhRs. 20.99 lakh

Rs. 1.08 lakh

NA

NA

Diesel

NA

NA

Rs. 2.35 lakhRs. 30.10 lakhRs. 27.75 lakh

 

Apart from the very subtle cosmetic tweaks, both the Compass and Meridian Club Editions don’t feature any significant updates in their equipment or mechanical list. The interior of both SUVs remains identical to the trim it is based on. So the Jeep Compass Club Edition features LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, chrome on the DLO, 17-inch alloy wheels as well as Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and four speakers. 

 

The Jeep Meridian Club Edition on the other hand gets LED projector headlamps with integrated DRLs, 18-inch alloy wheels, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming IRVM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, and 9-speakers. 

 

 

Under the hood, the Jeep Compass and the Meridian Club Editions get a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine respectively. While the turbo petrol develops 161 bhp @5,500 rpm and 250 Nm @2,500-4,000 rpm, the turbo diesel develops 168 bhp @3,750-3,800 rpm and 350 Nm @1,750-2,500 rpm. The Compass Club Edition transfers power to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT gearbox while the Meridian Club Edition does it via a 6-speed manual transmission. Unfortunately, both SUVs don’t get the option for the 4x4 system. 

Related Articles
Jeep Launches Anniversary Edition Compass To Celebrate 5th Year In India
Jeep Launches Anniversary Edition Compass To Celebrate 5th Year In India
6 months ago
Planning To Buy A Used Jeep Compass? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
Planning To Buy A Used Jeep Compass? Here Are Things You Need To Consider
6 months ago
Jeep Compass Fifth-Anniversary Edition Teased
Jeep Compass Fifth-Anniversary Edition Teased
6 months ago
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Vs Hyundai Creta Vs VW Taigun Vs Rivals - Spec Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Vs Hyundai Creta Vs VW Taigun Vs Rivals - Spec Comparison
7 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2015 Toyota Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro III 2.5 G 7 Seater
  • 86,543 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
8.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹19,597
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2017 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2017 Maruti Suzuki
Wagon R VXI 1.0 BS IV
  • 38,967 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
7.9
10
4.35 LakhEMI starts @ ₹9,742
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
car
Jeep Meridian
Starts at ₹ 30.1 Lakh
0
7.7
10
c&b expert Rating

Jeep Cars

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line