Jeep Renegade Spotted Testing In India

The Jeep Renegade is one of the highly anticipated upcoming launches in India and it has been spotted testing again near Udipi (Karnataka) on the Goa-Mangalore highway. What reaffirms its prospects in the Indian market is the license plate which identifies it as a Maharashtra registered vehicle. Of course, the test car is under wraps but regulars can hardly mistake it for anything else given its boxy silhouette and the iconic seven-slat Jeep grille upfront which is flanked by circular headlamps.

Also Read: Jeep Subcompact SUV In The Works For The Indian Market

Jeep will be launching a subcompact SUV in India and that is likely to be styled like the Renegade

Even the profile of the SUV makes it quite apparent that it's a Renegade. It comes with elements like the squared wheel arches, straight beltline and 17-inch alloy wheels which we have seen on the European-spec model and even on the Jeep Compass which is on sale in our market. Moreover, we are also familiar with the rear of the car and those square LED taillights. While the Renegade will not make it to India, the company is looking at a sub-4 metre SUV for the Indian market and there is a likelihood that the SUV will be boast of a design which is similar the Renegade.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled

Jeep Renegade Facelift

Jeep has just unveiled the Compass facelift last week which has been updated with a new engine line-up- the 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo Multiair petrol engine and a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet diesel engine. The Jeep Compass in India has already been updated with the BS6 complaint 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multiair petrol engine. But the Renegade will only get the sub-four meter tax benefits with a 1.2-litre (1200 cc) or smaller petrol engine or a 1.5-litre (1500 cc) or smaller diesel engine, which in-turn would make the SUV more affordable for Indian buyers. So it will be interesting to see which powertrains the Jeep Renegade will be offered with.

Also Read: Jeep Compass Based Seven-Seater SUV In The Works For India

However, Jeep has unveiled the Compass Facelift last week which has been updated with a new engine line-up- the 1.3-litre, four-cylinder turbo Multiair petrol engine and a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet diesel engine. The Jeep Compass in India has already been updated with the BS6 complaint 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine and 1.4-litre, four-cylinder, Multiair petrol engine. The Jeep Renegade will be assembled at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA's) Ranjangaon plant alongside the Jeep Compass and likely will be exported to other right hand drive markets form India, just like the Compass.

Images Source: 4x4 India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.