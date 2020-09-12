JK Tyre Launches New Range Of Smart Tyres On Amazon

JK Tyre's premium range will now be available on sale at Amazon.in as well.

JK Tyre has tied up with Amazon.in to launch and sell its new range of smart tyres. The idea is to offer more buying options to customers along with contactless delivery. Consumers can avail doorstep delivery of JK Tyre's entire range of premium tyres, leveraging the seamless connectivity offered by Amazon India's widespread network. The association between JK and Amazon began on August 1, 2020. JK sells premium tyres for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers as well. In fact, JK Tyre also participated in Amazon Prime Day on August 6-7 and registered significant sales as well.

(JK Tyre has a wide variety of radial tyres for trucks and buses)

Commenting on the association, Srinivasu Allaphan, Director - Sales & Marketing, JK Tyre & Industries said, "At JK Tyre, we are always mindful of the preference of our customers. In the altered normal, customers have become more inclined towards e-commerce due to its contact-free nature, from payment to procurement. Our association with Amazon India is a concerted effort to deliver the buyer community a seamless purchasing experience while simultaneously ensuring their safety. We are optimistic that this association would further strengthen JK Tyre's brand connect and enhance our market presence. We look forward to a long & fruitful association with Amazon India."

(JK Tyre manufactured hand sanitisers to help fight COVID-19)

Shalini Puchalapalli, Director - Category Management, Amazon India said, "JK Tyre is a trusted brand, providing customers with great quality tyres since decades. We're excited to offer their premium range of tyres for customers on Amazon.in. With this launch, we continue to build a strong portfolio in the automotive category, providing customers with a vast selection and a safe shopping experience."

JK Tyre and Industries has recorded a loss after tax of ₹ 202.15 crore in first of FY2021 as compared to a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 15.68 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue in the same period went down by 55.91 per cent at 1,138.14 crore as compared to ₹ 2,581.47 crore in the same period a year ago. JK Tyre's operating profit in the same quarter took a major hit, witnessing a steep decline of 98.54 per cent at ₹ 3.58 crore as compared to ₹ 245.69 crore in the same quarter last year.

