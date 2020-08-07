JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021

New Cars and Bikes in India
search

JK Tyres Registers Loss Of ₹ 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021

The company said in a statement that sales of commercial and two-three wheeler tyres did well during the quarter.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
JK Tyre's operating profit went down by 98.54 per cent in Q1 FY2021

Highlights

  • JK Tyre has recorded a loss after tax of Rs. 202.15 crore.
  • The company's revenue in the same period went down 55.91 per cent.
  • JK Tyre's operating profit went down 98.54 per cent.

The Coronavirus crisis has not only disturbed the pace of the auto industry, but also of its ancillaries. One of the biggest Tyre manufacturer of India - JK Tyre & Industries has recorded a loss after tax of ₹ 202.15 crore in first of FY2021 as compared to a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹ 15.68 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's revenue in the same period went down by 55.91 per cent at 1,138.14 crore as compared to ₹ 2,581.47 crore in the same period a year ago. JK Tyre's operating profit in the same quarter took a major hit, witnessing a steep decline of 98.54 per cent at ₹ 3.58 crore as compared to ₹ 245.69 crore in the same quarter last year.

Also Read: JK Tyre Reports Loss Of ₹ 53 Crore In Q4 FY20

qeql9fr8

The company also said in a statement that sales of commercial and two-three wheeler tyres did well during the quarter.

Commenting upon the results, Dr. Raghupati Singhania Chairman and Managing Director - JK Tyres said, "It was indeed one of the toughest Quarters ever. Economic activity, which came to a halt towards the end of the last quarter started slowly in mid-May. Our preparedness to meet replacement demand paid off well. As the lock down was progressively eased we were able to cater to market demand especially in the commercial segment. In fact, the Company has achieved the highest ever sales in the Replacement market for its India Operations in June 20 which resulted in a growth of approx. 3 per cent on YoY basis. OEMs volumes are still reeling from the impact of COVID-19, resulting in sluggish vehicle manufacturing".

Also Read: JK Tyre Announces Entry Into The US Market

0 Comments

The company also said in a statement that sales of commercial and two-three wheeler tyres did well during the quarter. Plants have started operating from early June, but in terms of sales, the overall demand continues to be subdued.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
Top 10 Best-Selling Cars In July 2020
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
JK Tyres Registers Loss Of Rs. 202.15 Crore In Q1 FY2021
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Formula E Chairman Alejandro Agag Tests Positive For COVID-19
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 Supercar Unveiled; Successor To The McLaren F1
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
MG Gloster SUV's New Spy Shots Reveal Quad-Exhaust Tailpipe
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
F1: McLaren Calls Paul di Resta As Reserve Driver For 70th Anniversary GP
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Toyota Ekes Out Weakest First Quarter Profit In 9 Years As Pandemic Halves Car Sales
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Skoda Kodiaq TSI Petrol BS6 Launch Delayed; Will Come In Early 2021
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
Toyota Fortuner TRD Limited Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 34.98 Lakh
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
BS6 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price Hiked By Rs. 1,050
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
Evoke 6061 Electric Power Cruiser Promises 470 km Range
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
KTM 250 Adventure Spied Testing In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Audi RS Q8 Bookings Begin In India
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel
Chinese Brand Motrac Unveils Design Copy Of Ducati Diavel

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
All Things We Know About The Venue-Rivalling Kia Sonet Subcompact SUV
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Innovative Use Of Tractor To Milk Cows Wins Anand Mahindra's Praise
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Ford Bags Over 1.5 Lakh Bookings For The Bronco In 15 Days
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Kia Sonet Global Debut Live Updates: Specifications, Features, Images, Bookings
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities