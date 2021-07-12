JK Tyre Announces Partnership With Ki Mobility Solutions To Enhance Retail Presence

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Monday officially announced that it has collaborated with Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS) to strengthen its retail presence across the country. Ki Mobility Solutions, a part of the MyTVS facility, has more than 1000 outlets and is also a leading digital automotive aftermarket platform. This value-added sharing of services through this partnership will augment product value through processes such as total wheel alignment, automatic tyre changing, nitrogen inflation, radial tyre repairs and more.

The partnership will also act as a catalyst to strengthen JK Tyre's service portfolio range across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Dasani, VP-Replacement Sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, "We are constantly working towards making our products and services easily accessible to customers. This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country. With this, we are confident to develop a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business."

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions commenting on the partnership said, "We are delighted to partner with JK Tyre to provide full portfolio tyre care solutions to our customers. We will be able to service tyre care needs to over 3 million customers which will increase to 10 million customers in the next two years through our digital ecosystem of 1000+ multi brand service network. We are confident that we would be able to increase market share for JK Tyre across 2 Wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments."