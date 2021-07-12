  • Home
  • News
  • JK Tyre Announces Partnership With Ki Mobility Solutions To Enhance Retail Presence

JK Tyre Announces Partnership With Ki Mobility Solutions To Enhance Retail Presence

This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will help JK Tyre increase its market share across two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments.
authorBy Carandbike Team
12-Jul-21 07:09 PM IST
JK Tyre Announces Partnership With Ki Mobility Solutions To Enhance Retail Presence banner
Highlights
  • JK Tyre has partnered with Ki Mobility to enhance its retail presence
  • The alliance will help JK Tyre to provide 24-hour assistance to customers
  • Aims to increase its customer base to 10 million in the next 2 years

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd on Monday officially announced that it has collaborated with Ki Mobility Solutions Private Ltd (KMS) to strengthen its retail presence across the country. Ki Mobility Solutions, a part of the MyTVS facility, has more than 1000 outlets and is also a leading digital automotive aftermarket platform. This value-added sharing of services through this partnership will augment product value through processes such as total wheel alignment, automatic tyre changing, nitrogen inflation, radial tyre repairs and more.

Also Read: JK Tyre Becomes The Official Tyre Partner For The New Hyundai Alcazar  

cdppgv2g

The partnership will also act as a catalyst to strengthen JK Tyre's service portfolio range across the country.

Commenting on the partnership, Dinesh Dasani, VP-Replacement Sales, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, "We are constantly working towards making our products and services easily accessible to customers. This strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions will not just help us in providing 24 hours assistance to the customer but act as a catalyst to strengthen our service portfolio range across the country. With this, we are confident to develop a large service network to drive the next phase of growth and deliver best practices in the aftermarket tyre service business."

G Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions commenting on the partnership said, "We are delighted to partner with JK Tyre to provide full portfolio tyre care solutions to our customers. We will be able to service tyre care needs to over 3 million customers which will increase to 10 million customers in the next two years through our digital ecosystem of 1000+ multi brand service network. We are confident that we would be able to increase market share for JK Tyre across 2 Wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicle segments."

Related Articles
JK Tyre Reveals New Range Of Electric Vehicle Specific Tyres
JK Tyre Reveals New Range Of Electric Vehicle Specific Tyres
3 months ago
JK Tyre & Industries Appoints Anuj Kathuria As President
JK Tyre & Industries Appoints Anuj Kathuria As President
3 months ago
Gaurav Gill Returns To WRC 2 With Safari Rally In Kenya
Gaurav Gill Returns To WRC 2 With Safari Rally In Kenya
4 months ago
JK Tyre Launches Four New Heavy-Duty Tyres For Tippers In India
JK Tyre Launches Four New Heavy-Duty Tyres For Tippers In India
5 months ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider converting your car into an EV?