JK Tyre Announces Entry Into The US Market

The company, headquartered in India, has been exporting to the United States for over two decades through a network of local partners and with the acquisition of JK Tornel and enhancement of capacity at JK Tyre India, there has been a steady growth in the global markets including the US.

JK Tyre has a wide variety of radial tyres for trucks and buses which will be launched in the US

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. today announced commencement of operations in the United States. JK Tyre has set up a new entity - Western Tires INC - based at Houston, Texas, thereby, embarking upon an aggressive plan to take the Global business to the next level. The company, headquartered in India, has been exporting to the United States for over two decades through a network of local partners and with the acquisition of JK Tornel and enhancement of capacity at JK Tyre India, there has been a steady growth in the global markets including the US. With the formation of the Western Tires INC, the company now has its own marketing arm for the United States that will focus on sales, service and network expansion. To ensure an efficient delivery model, the after-sales service will be backed by a team of technical experts from India and Mexico.

The company recentlly opened an R&D facility In Mysore 

Dr. Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. said, "The United States has been an important export market for us. The fact that we are now setting-up our operations here goes to show the significance of this country in our larger global expansion plans."

JK Tyre's product performance has helped the company gain acceptance in the US market across multiple segments, such as Truck and Bus Radial tyres, passenger car tyres and light truck tyres. The company is focused on further driving sales in these segments through introduction of new products and enhancement of sales channels.

