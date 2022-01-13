  • Home
Kia Carens Pre-Bookings To Open Tomorrow

Kia India announced the pre-bookings for its Kia Carens three-row SUV will open from January 14, 2022, at an initial token amount of Rs. 25,000.
13-Jan-22
  • Pre-bookings will open on January 14.
  • Booking amount is Rs. 25,000
  • Kia Carens will rival Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, and Mahindra XUV700.

Kia India announced the pre-bookings for its Kia Carens three-row MPV will open from January 14, 2022, at an initial token amount of Rs. 25,000. The 7-seater Kia Carens SUV made its global debut in December 2021, as a three-row family mover, which will rival the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the Mahindra XUV700 in India. The South Korean carmaker also revealed that the Kia Carens will be exported to 90 countries, including both right- and left-hand drive markets. The pre-bookings for the Kia Carens MPV will start from midnight of January 14, 2022, through its official website as well all the dealerships across India.

The 7-seater Kia Carens made its global debut in December 2021. Photo Credit: NDTV

The three-row Kia Carens will be offered in five trim options - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus, available in a combination of three engine and three transmission choices. The Carens SUV will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5 diesel engine, coupled to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while the optional 7-speed DCT automatic and 6-speed torque converter unit is offered with the turbo-petrol and the diesel engine, respectively.

Kia Carens Interior

The Kia Carens will also be offered in either a 6-or 7-seater cabin layout and will be loaded to the gills with all the latest features for a youthful and sophisticated appeal. Inside, the Kia Carens will get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest-gen Kia Connect, topped with 66 connected car features. The MPV will feature Bose premium sound system with 8 speakers, a smart pure air-purifier with virus and bacteria protection, ventilated front seats, second-row seats with one-touch easy electric tumble function, and a sunroof.

