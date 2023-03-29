Kia EV9 Full-Sized 3-Row Electric SUV Breaks Cover

Korean carmaker Kia has taken the wraps off its second dedicated EV its called the EV9 and this one is a full sized 3 row SUV EV. This one too is built on the brands E-GMP platform, and according to Kia in many ways it will be its flagship globally. Apart from a standard variant, the SUV also gets a higher-specced GT-Line model.

Also Read: Kia Concept EV5 Revealed; Previews Future Boxy e-SUV

The EV9 follows brands opposites united design philosophy and Kia trademark tiger nose grille is here too but it gets a reinterpretation. A digital light pattern appears behind the body colour on the GT-Line and it can be customized too. The SUV gets a long wheelbase of 3,100 mm and short overhangs typical of a car that wants to look sporty and authentic at the same time. It is 5,101 mm long, 1,980 mm wide and 1,755 mm tall. Sharp lines and fender flares are some more highlights on the exterior.

Inside the EV9 sees the use of 10 must have sustainable items and becomes the first car from the brand to get them. The dash gets a minimalist design where the highlight is the horizontal display which houses the cluster as well as the infotainment screen. Kia says it gets simplified commands with a focus on essential features.

The 2nd row gets a flat floor along with flexible seating with swivel seats so the rear passengers can actually face each other while being on the move. Apart from this car also gets a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, illuminated logo on the steering wheel as well as ambient lighting. Other notable features on the EV9 include a steering wheel table, relaxation seats, frunk remote open and a drawer style expanding console.

Also Read: Kia India Silently Updates Its Model Line-Up For 2023

The Kia EV9 also becomes the first car from the brand to get Level 3 ADAS technology where the highlight is the new highway driving system or HDP. A total of 15 sensors including 2 LIDARs ensure the proper working of ADAS features on the car. The SUV also gets tech like Automatic front vehicle overtaking and remote smart parking assist.

Using a 99.8 kWh battery the long-range model of the EV9 will run for 541 kms on a single charge. The battery pack comes with both RWD and All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variants. While the former gets an electric motor that makes a 150 kW and 350 Nm, 2 motors on the latter ensure a peak power of 283 kW and a combined torque of 600 Nm. An 800-volt charger takes just 15 mins to add a further 239 kms to the range. A 76.1-kWh battery is offered exclusively with the Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) Standard model which makes 160 kW and 350 Nm.

The SUV also gets an advanced traction control system along with Auto terrain mode for enhanced capability. The vehicle-to-load feature through which the car can charge other devices is provided here too. Kia will start taking pre-orders for the SUV in Korea in the second quarter of this year, while later in 2023 European, American, Middle East and some Asian markets will also get the car. There’s no word yet if the EV9 will come to India or not.