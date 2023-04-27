  • Home
Kia India Crosses 2 Lakh Cumulative Export Milestone

The flagship SUV, Kia Seltos, remains the highest exported vehicle in Q1 2023
27-Apr-23 12:13 PM IST
Highlights
  • Kia has exported to 95 countries in less than four years of its operations
  • Kia continues to be the top SUV and MPV exporter for the third consecutive year
  • In December 2022, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly exports, dispatching 9462 units.

Kia India has announced that it has achieved a significant cumulative export milestone by exporting over 2 lakh vehicles.  The carmaker has exported to 95 countries until now in less than four years of its operations in the country. The Seltos remains the top contributor to Kia’s export numbers, with 1.35 lakh units dispatched to over 95 countries, and the Korean automaker continues to be the top SUV and MPV exporter for the third consecutive year.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, "We are proud to showcase the manufacturing process of our next-gen Anantapur facility to the world by making, innovating, and investing in India and contributing to the government's vision. This also showcases how India, as a manufacturing hub, is ready to cater to the growing demand for SUVs globally. Kia Seltos has always been a best-selling product innovation and continues to maintain its winning reputation even in its fourth year.

 

Also Read: carandbike Awards 2023: Kia Carens Voted Viewers’ Choice Car Of The Year

Kia Seltos is the top contributor to Kia’s overall sales, contributing 68 per cent to the overall exports and 53 per cent to the domestic sales. Kia Sonet and Kia Carens follow in the ranks with 54,406 units and 8,230 units, respectively. Also, the company has reported 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter export growth compared to the same period last year while ending FY 2022–23 with a sales growth of 44 per cent. Moreover, in December 2022, the company recorded its highest-ever monthly exports, dispatching 9462 units.

