Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km

Kia India has announced the launch of its special after-sales service package - My Convenience Plus - for the latest Kia Sonet model. This package, available for petrol and diesel versions of the Sonet, promises to offer a cost of ownership as low as 75 paise per kilometre, depending on the selected plan. The prepaid maintenance package is available for purchase in two options: premium (4 years) and luxury (5 years). This plan can be purchased from any authorised Kia dealer within 60 days of delivery or online through the MyKia app.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

The package can only be purchased within 60 days of delivery.

The My Convenience Plus package entails a host of benefits aimed at aiding customers with Prepaid Maintenance (PPM), Extended Warranty (EW), and Roadside Assistance (RSA). Additionally, the programme protects against inflation, safeguarding customers from potential price increases in parts and labour.

In addition to essential services, the package comprises complimentary wheel alignment, balancing and rotation, tyre alloy protection, and scratch care. The Scratch Care programme, available for Sonet owners until April 30, 2024, provides one free scratch repair (excluding dents) within the first 12 months of ownership. Listed below are the prices of the package.



Fuel Type Package Price (per year) Petrol Premium (4 Year) Rs 29,996 (7,499/Yr) Luxury (5 Year) Rs 39,995 (7,999/Yr) Diesel Premium (4 Year) Rs 33,596 (8,399/Yr) Luxury (5 Year) Rs 45,995 (9,199/Yr)

Kia India recently added four new variants to Sonet’s lineup, featuring a sunroof and is positioned from the entry to mid-level. These variants, including the HTE(O) and HTK(O), come with either Petrol G1.2 or Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines. The ex-showroom prices for the Kia Sonet facelift range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh.