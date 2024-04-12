Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Renault KigerMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraNissan MagniteMahindra XUV700Jeep Compass
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Exter vs Tata PunchHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata Nexon
Upcoming Cars
MG 4 EVMahindra XUV 3XOMG Marvel XHyundai New Kona ElectricMercedes-Benz EQS SUV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Hero Mavrick 440Yamaha FZ-XBMW G 310 RYamaha Ray-ZR 125FITVS Apache RTR 310
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Xoom 160Aprilia Tuareg 660Husqvarna Svartpilen 125TVS ZeppelinBajaj Pulsar NS400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km

Kia India has launched its 'My Convenience Plus' service package for the Sonet, promising an ownership cost as low as 75 paise per kilometre.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 12, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The package can only be purchased within 60 days of delivery.
  • It is available in 4- and 5-year plans.
  • It costs between Rs 29,996 and Rs 45,995.

Kia India has announced the launch of its special after-sales service package - My Convenience Plus - for the latest Kia Sonet model. This package, available for petrol and diesel versions of the Sonet, promises to offer a cost of ownership as low as 75 paise per kilometre, depending on the selected plan. The prepaid maintenance package is available for purchase in two options: premium (4 years) and luxury (5 years). This plan can be purchased from any authorised Kia dealer within 60 days of delivery or online through the MyKia app. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

 

The package can only be purchased within 60 days of delivery.

 

The My Convenience Plus package entails a host of benefits aimed at aiding customers with Prepaid Maintenance (PPM), Extended Warranty (EW), and Roadside Assistance (RSA). Additionally, the programme protects against inflation, safeguarding customers from potential price increases in parts and labour.

 

In addition to essential services, the package comprises complimentary wheel alignment, balancing and rotation, tyre alloy protection, and scratch care. The Scratch Care programme, available for Sonet owners until April 30, 2024, provides one free scratch repair (excluding dents) within the first 12 months of ownership. Listed below are the prices of the package. 
 

Fuel TypePackagePrice (per year)
Petrol Premium (4 Year)Rs 29,996 (7,499/Yr)
Luxury (5 Year)Rs 39,995 (7,999/Yr)
DieselPremium (4 Year)Rs 33,596 (8,399/Yr)
Luxury (5 Year)Rs 45,995 (9,199/Yr)

 

Kia India recently added four new variants to Sonet’s lineup, featuring a sunroof and is positioned from the entry to mid-level. These variants, including the HTE(O) and HTK(O), come with either Petrol G1.2 or Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines. The ex-showroom prices for the Kia Sonet facelift range from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 14.75 lakh. 

 

# Kia Sonet facelift# My Convenience Plus Package# New Kia Sonet# Kia India# Kia after-sales# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 5.75 Lakh
₹ 12,878/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, New Delhi
8.4
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 29,065 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra Alturas G4, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.7
2019 Mahindra Alturas G4
  • 16,178 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 23.5 Lakh
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 7.75 Lakh
₹ 16,387/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 9.25 Lakh
₹ 19,560/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13 Lakh
₹ 27,498/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra Thar
  • 7,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 16 Lakh
₹ 33,844/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.0
2023 Mahindra Scorpio Classic
  • 11,570 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 19.5 Lakh
₹ 43,673/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet
8.4

Kia Sonet

Starts at ₹ 7.99 - 20 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Sonet Specifications
View Sonet Features

Popular Kia Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
2024 Force Gurkha Teased Again: Refreshed 3-Door To Launch With 5-Door Body Style
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
Citroen Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3 From India
Citroen Commences Exports Of All-Electric eC3 From India
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
BMW And Rimac Announce Partnership To Develop New Battery Tech For EVs
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features
Updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted In Dealerships; Gets New Graphics & Features
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
New-Gen Citroen C3 Unveiled For Europe
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Singer Vishal Mishra Buys The Mercedes-Maybach GLS SUV Worth Rs 2.96 Crore
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
Kangana Ranaut Gets The Mercedes-Maybach GLS
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS Sedan Unveiled; Gets Larger 118 kWh Battery Pack
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Corporate Launched At Rs 6.93 Lakh
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Kia Tasman Name Confirmed For Upcoming Lifestyle Pickup Truck
Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option
Refreshed 2024 Kia Carens Launched; Gets New Variants And Brings Back Diesel Manual Option
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
BYD Topped Midsize EV Sales In India In 2023, Outpacing Hyundai, BMW And Kia
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Kia Launches Special Service Pack For Sonet; Promises Ownership Costs As Low As Rs. 0.75/km
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Tata Punch
Toyota Fortuner
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved