New Cars and Bikes in India
search
SPONSORED

Kia Sonet’s Connected Car Technology Hits The Right Spot

UVO Connect uses an embedded e-SIM that keeps the vehicle tethered to a wireless network.

Carandbike Team By  Carandbike Team | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Kia Sonet is the most feature pack subcompact SUV in India right now expand View Photos
The Kia Sonet is the most feature pack subcompact SUV in India right now

The Kia Sonet has taken the sub-compact SUV by storm on the bedrock of radical styling, a powerful engine, varying levels of kit and smart technologies which aren't usual for the segment. In fact, the sheer number of variants on offer, give the customers a lot to choose from. But it's the UVO connected car technology that stands out and that's because it helps the Sonet stand out amidst the crowd and also makes it a premium offering. 

UVO Connect uses an embedded e-SIM that keeps the vehicle tethered to a wireless network. Why is this important? Well, simply put, you're never disconnected from what's going on when on the move. So, the trendy looking Sonet keeps you up-to-date with what's trending on all the social media channels. There are also other advantages to having this connected car technology. It allows the car to be geo-fenced so that it is not misused either by a valet or your own chauffeur. It even helps you connect to emergency services in the case you've encountered a breakdown or an accident. 

o9pa1i2k

The 10.25-inch HD infotainment screen is loaded on tech and easy-to-use as well

You can also remotely control the car. So, you can start the engine from a push a button on the UVO connect app. You can control the climate control system. You can also check what's the AQI in the case it is quite polluted in the area you live and trigger the air purifier. All of this can be done from the UVO Connect app which has a slick interface for both Android and iOS. 

It even taps into the navigation system and can share some analysis on how efficient the car is and if its tyre pressure is in the right state or not. It will even give you servicing telematics and will update you when the car is up for service. 

Newsbeep
2p34r1kk

The Tech Line gets a dual-tone cabin while the GT-Line gets an all-black layout on the Kia Sonet

All this works in tandem with a massive 10.25-inch display which is quite bright with good viewing angles. The resolution of this screen is also pin-sharp which means it is very easy to navigate. The infotainment system display is also home to modern frills like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which can be used by connecting a USB cable. Android Auto and CarPlay are of course the most convenient ways of projecting your phone's features onto the car — be it the music streaming service of your choice, mapping service, virtual assistant and contacts so that you can communicate in a safe way while driving. 

rvl41r4s

The front seats come with ventilation which is a segment-first feature and so is the Bose sound system

And the music experience is enriched by a banging Bose audio system which has a very sterile neutral sound which works with all kinds of music. It has seven speakers and even a woofer in the boot which is just awesome. It can be easily equalised using the controls on the massive screen to give you an optimal aural experience with your favourite tunes. The user can also make sure the sound is focussed in certain parts of the vehicle depending on whether the car is chauffeur-driven or self-driven. This grade of an audio experience is also a first for the segment. 

Unique new features like the Air Purifier and wireless charging pad are also segment firsts which make this a delectable combination which will pique the curiosity of your inner techie. Long story short, the if you are interested in tech, the Sonet is the most sophisticated subcompact SUV in India right now. 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comparison Review
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
2021 Audi A4 Facelift: New vs Old
Ducati Museum Virtual Tour Announced
Ducati Museum Virtual Tour Announced
New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
New-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing Again
Kia Sonet’s Connected Car Technology Hits The Right Spot
Kia Sonet’s Connected Car Technology Hits The Right Spot
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
How Much Data Does Your Connected Car Harvest? 
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
2021 Arai Quantic Helmet Undergoes ECE 22.06 Testing
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
F1: Carlos Sainz Jr Says Ferrari Doesn't 'Devour' Its Drivers
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Honda Files Patents For Pre-Chamber Ignition System
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
Aprilia eSR1 Electric Scooter Revealed
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Ford Says Tesla Cars Compromise On Quality 
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Toyota C+Pod Minuscule EV Unveiled In Japan
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
Skoda India Announces Price Hike Across Model Range From January 1, 2021
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
eBikeGo To Conduct Training Program For Mechanics For Electric Vehicles
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
What The Volkswagen Polo, Vento Have To Offer
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut
2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Officially Teased Ahead Of India Debut

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mahindra Scorpio

SUV, 15.37 Kmpl
Mahindra Scorpio
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 12.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 25,740 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib 300x600
x
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
Actor Nora Fatehi Brings Home The BMW 5 Series
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
DC Design's Dilip Chhabria Arrested In Mumbai In A Cheating And Forgery Case
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Upcoming Electric Car Launches In 2021
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
Studds Launches Thunder D7 Decor Helmet In India; Priced At Rs. 1,795
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities