KTM 250 Adventure: All You Need To Know

Small adventure motorcycles are becoming a rage now. Between the Hero Xpulse 200 and the KTM 390 Adventure, there is a new addition of a small ADV, the KTM 250 Adventure. Plus, you already have the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G 310 GS as well. The motorcycle promises to offer performance and touring abilities at a more affordable cost. The 250 ADV had been in coming for a while now and now that it is here we tell you everything you need to know about the motorcycle.

Design

(The KTM 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlight with LED DRLs. and italso misses out on ride-by-wire over the 390 Adventure)

The design of the 250 Adventure is very similar to the KTM 390 Adventure, especially if you view it in profile. The ergonomics too are very similar to the 390 ADV, with 855 mm seat height. The headlight though is different. The KTM 250 ADV uses the same halogen headlight with LED daytime running lights as the 250 Duke. The motorcycle is offered in two colours which are Orange with White graphics and Black with Orange graphics.

Features

(The KTM 250 Adventure gets the same frame and cycle parts as the 390 Adventure)

The KTM 250 Duke gets an LCD screen, missing out on the TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity that its elder sibling, the 390 DAV gets gets. Apart from that, the 250 Adventure gets a dual-channel with off-road mode wherein you can turn off the ABS for the rear tyre. The bike also misses out on ride-by-wire that the 390 Adventure gets.

Cycle Parts

(Bookings for the KTM 250 Adventure are already open and deliveries will begin soon)

The KTM 250 Adventure gets 43 mm WP APEX USD forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The front suspension has 170 mm of travel while the rear shock absorber has 177 mm of travel. The bike rides on a 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel with dual-purpose MRF tyres. Braking performance on the 250 Adventure comes from a 320 mm disc upfront and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle gets a 14.5 litre fuel tank.

Engine Specifications

The KTM 250 Adventure gets the same 248 cc single-cylinder engine as the KTM 250 Duke, with same power output)

The KTM 250 Adventure gets the same 248 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine as the 250 Duke. It makes 29.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24 Nm of peak torque available at 7,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and comes with an assist and slipper clutch.

Pricing and Rivals

The KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹ 2.48 lakh, which is approximately ₹ 56,000 less than the KTM 390 Adventure. Also, the bike is about ₹ 39,000 more expensive than the KTM 250 Duke. In comparison, the Royal Enfield Himalayan is priced at ₹ 1.92 lakh while the BMW G 310 GS is priced at ₹ 2.85 lakh. Plus you also have the Hero XPulse 200, which is priced at ₹ 1.14 lakh and is the most affordable off-road bike that you can buy. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

