KTM Developing A Semi-Automatic Gearbox?

While motorcycle engines have been predominantly coupled to manual gearboxes for years, time after time manufacturers have made attempts to come up with automatic transmissions for motorcycles. So far, Honda has been successful with their ‘Dual Clutch Transmission’ (DCT) system that was introduced in 2010, which sprouted a family of bikes with DCT system. Now, according to the patent images, Austrian bike maker, KTM, is working on a semi-automatic transmission. Which if successful, could make its way into the next-generation of 1290 cc range of motorcycles in KTM’s portfolio like the 1290 Super Duke R and GT, and 1290 Super Adventure models.

Unlike Honda’s DCT system which operates on the principle of two independent clutch packs housed in one unit, controlling two gear sets, KTM’s semi-automatic gearbox construction incorporates a centrifugal clutch, along with a separate gear control unit for shifting cogs. The unit also features a mechanism that will function as a parking brake, which should provide a solution to prevent the motorcycle from rolling off a gradient, and also provide an additional level of security.

Honda has tackled this by installing an additional caliper on the rear brake, that’s cable operated, with a hand lever positioned in place of the clutch lever. In the case of the KTM system, it uses an L-shaped lever located inside the gearbox that physically locks the driven gears in place, immobilising it. Considering the location of the lever, one can assume the locking system to be electronically controlled making it operational only after the bike is switched on. Besides its function as a parking brake, it will also work as a strong defence against theft.

As for shifting gears, instead of a foot-operated linked mechanism, a gearshift motor will take over the responsibility of moving the gear shifter drum, eventually moving the gear selection forks for changing gears. The centrifugal clutch will replace the physical operation of a manual clutch, thus allowing the rider to start off and come to a halt without stalling the engine.

Now, what needs to be seen is how KTM incorporates the manual operation of the gears. Besides a full auto operation of the gearbox, one could expect a button-type system similar to what Honda offers at the handlebar, or a foot-operated shifter conventionally mounted to retain the arrangement that we all have been accustomed to till now.

