KTM RC 390, RC 200, And RC 125 Get New Colour Schemes For 2024

While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options for its entire RC range.
By Jafar Rizvi

1 mins read

Published on February 3, 2024

Story
  • The entire RC range gets new colour options for MY24
  • Remains unchanged mechanically
  • Expect KTM to bring these new colour options to Indian shores soon

Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM has updated its MY24 RC range, which includes the RC 390, RC 200, and RC 125, for global markets. While the mechanical aspects of these models remain unchanged, KTM has introduced new colour options, which are anticipated to reach the Indian market soon. The company states that these fresh colour and graphic updates draw inspiration from previous prototypes and the current Factory Racing colour combinations.

 

Also Read: Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 First Ride Review: Scrambler Effect

 

 

In the top-tier category, the 2024 KTM RC 390 gets two new colour schemes: orange-on-blue and orange-on-black. Both variants feature distinct orange frames, with the orange-on-black variant also sporting orange rims. The motorcycle retains its 373.27 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, delivering 42.9 bhp and 37 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

 

 

The 2024 KTM RC 200 gets two new hues: blue with orange accents and black and white. The black-and-white design draws inspiration from the RC 8C and adds to its aesthetic appeal. The 200 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine remains unchanged, producing 25 bhp and 19 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India

 

 

At the entry level, the 2024 KTM RC 125 introduces fresh black-and-orange and blue-and-orange colour combinations. Both options feature gloss black wheels and frames, complemented by dark-tinted screens to enhance the colour highlights. Powering the KTM RC 125 is the same 124.7cc, liquid-cooled engine generating 14.34 bhp and 12 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox.

# KTM# KTM RC 390# KTM RC 200# KTM RC 125# KTM Bikes in India# KTM Bikes# KTM MY24 RC range
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

