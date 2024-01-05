2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 5, 2024
- Next-generation KTM 390 Adventure spotted during testing in India
- Will feature a newly-developed 399cc mill
- Will be manufactured in India and exported to all markets
Last month we reported about the spy images of the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure caught on test. Now, a test mule of the upcoming 390 Adventure has been spotted right outside Bajaj’s Chakan plant, where KTM bikes are manufactured. These spy images provide more information on what all is new on the 2025 390 Adventure.
Also Read: Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Design-wise, the motorcycle features a slimmer profile with a sculpted look and sharp lines. The front fascia is all-new featuring a vertically stacked LED projector headlamp for the low beam and an LED lamp below for the high beam. The unit is flanked by LED DRL strips in a horseshoe shape. The headlamp is flanked by a tall upright windscreen with a slit at the top to vent air at the rider. Next, the bike has a one-piece seat, and tapered tail section, something similar to Dakar Rally-type bikes. The bike receives a new trellis frame and a new subframe, even the swingarm is new.
Coming to the mechanical bits, the test mule is suspended by WP USD units at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both to be fully adjustable as standard. The test bike featured 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with block-pattern tyres. The international test mule spotted in December was equipped with a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup. Expect the new 390 Adventure to get an updated version of all the existing rider aids on the current 390 Adventure along with new features like riding modes, launch control, ABS modes, a better-working quickshifter, smartphone connectivity, and more. Lastly, the new 390 Adventure will receive a wider grab-rail and an underseat exhaust.
Also Read: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
Powering the next-generation 390 Adventure will be the new 399cc unit from the latest 390 Duke. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder pot is capable of pumping out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter. Expect the gearing to be tweaked to match the characteristics of the motorcycle.
While the motorcycle is still undergoing road tests, expect the production-ready version to be unveiled during the 2024 EICMA, followed by the launch in the first quarter of 2025. The next-generation 390 Adventure will be manufactured in Indian and exported to all markets. Currently, KTM retails the top-spec version of the 390 Adventure at Rs 3.6 lakh ex-showroom. Once the 2025 model is officially launched in India, expect a bump in the price tag, similar to what the brand did in the case of the new 390 Duke.
