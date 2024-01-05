Login

2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India

The adventure tourer gets a fresh front fascia, spoke wheels, projector LED lighting, an updated design overall and a lot more
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 5, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Next-generation KTM 390 Adventure spotted during testing in India
  • Will feature a newly-developed 399cc mill
  • Will be manufactured in India and exported to all markets

Last month we reported about the spy images of the next-generation KTM 390 Adventure caught on test. Now, a test mule of the upcoming 390 Adventure has been spotted right outside Bajaj’s Chakan plant, where KTM bikes are manufactured. These spy images provide more information on what all is new on the 2025 390 Adventure.

 

Also Read: Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
 

Design-wise, the motorcycle features a slimmer profile with a sculpted look and sharp lines. The front fascia is all-new featuring a vertically stacked LED projector headlamp for the low beam and an LED lamp below for the high beam. The unit is flanked by LED DRL strips in a horseshoe shape. The headlamp is flanked by a tall upright windscreen with a slit at the top to vent air at the rider. Next, the bike has a one-piece seat, and tapered tail section, something similar to Dakar Rally-type bikes. The bike receives a new trellis frame and a new subframe, even the swingarm is new.


Coming to the mechanical bits, the test mule is suspended by WP USD units at the front and a monoshock at the rear, both to be fully adjustable as standard. The test bike featured 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with block-pattern tyres. The international test mule spotted in December was equipped with a 21-inch front and a 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheel setup. Expect the new 390 Adventure to get an updated version of all the existing rider aids on the current 390 Adventure along with new features like riding modes, launch control, ABS modes, a better-working quickshifter, smartphone connectivity, and more. Lastly, the new 390 Adventure will receive a wider grab-rail and an underseat exhaust.

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover

Powering the next-generation 390 Adventure will be the new 399cc unit from the latest 390 Duke. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder pot is capable of pumping out 44.25 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter. Expect the gearing to be tweaked to match the characteristics of the motorcycle.

While the motorcycle is still undergoing road tests, expect the production-ready version to be unveiled during the 2024 EICMA, followed by the launch in the first quarter of 2025. The next-generation 390 Adventure will be manufactured in Indian and exported to all markets. Currently, KTM retails the top-spec version of the 390 Adventure at Rs 3.6 lakh ex-showroom. Once the 2025 model is officially launched in India, expect a bump in the price tag, similar to what the brand did in the case of the new 390 Duke. 

# KTM# KTM 390 Adventure# 2025 390 Adventure# Adventure
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto, Amberhai, New Delhi
9.2
0
10
2023 Maruti Suzuki Invicto
  • 588 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 28.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV, Amberhai, New Delhi
2022 Tata Nexon EV
  • 20,156 km
  • Electric
  • Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 35,249 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 7.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Amberhai, New Delhi
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W, Amberhai, New Delhi
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40, Amberhai, New Delhi
2016 Volvo V40
  • 75,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
0
10
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
  • 12,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 48.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure
8.3
0
10

KTM 390 Adventure

Starts at ₹ 2.81 - 3.61 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View 390 Adventure Specifications
View 390 Adventure Features

Popular KTM Models

Upcoming Cars

Upcoming Bikes

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
Tata Punch EV Variants, Colour Options Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-12548 second ago

The Tata Punch EV will be offered in five different variants and five hues to choose from.

Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
Ather 450 Apex Electric Scooter To Be Launched Tomorrow
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5615 second ago

The 450 Apex is poised to be the most powerful derivative of the 450 range and will be produced in limited numbers.

2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium: Top Five Highlights
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-5518 second ago

The Chetak Premium is available in two versions: the standard and the feature-rich TecPac.

Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
Volvo Cars India Reports Sales Of 2,423 Cars and SUVs In 2023
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-3657 second ago

Total car deliveries reached 2,423 units for the Swedish brand, a significant increase from the 1,851 units sold in 2022.

Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
Tata Motors To Roll Out 5 EVs Based On Dedicated 400V ‘Acti.ev’ Platform By 2025
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1757 second ago

Developed over a period of two-and-a-half years, the first born electric architecture from Tata Motors will debut with the Punch EV.

Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
Audi India Registers Best Annual Sales Figures Since 2015
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1709 second ago

The success can be attributed to several new car launches in 2023.

Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
Aprilia RS 457 Based Naked Bike Spotted In Europe Again
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

59 minutes ago

The naked roadster, based on the made-in-India Aprilia RS 457, still seems to be in prototype form, so any confirmed news of a production version is only expected later in 2024.

Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
Tata Punch EV Unveiled: Debuts 'Acti.ev' Platform; Two Range Options On Offer
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Based on Tata’s new dedicated ‘Acti.ev’ architecture, the Punch EV will slot in below the Nexon EV in the portfolio.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Get ADAS, New Safety Features
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Hyundai Motor India has revealed a few details with regards to safety features and technology on the Creta facelift, which will be launched on January 16, 2024.

McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
McLaren 750S To Be Launched In India On January 10
c&b icon By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The 750S claims the title of McLaren's most powerful series-production vehicle.

Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 days ago

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after

2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R Breaks Cover
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 2024 KTM 1390 Super Duke R and top-spec Evo variant packs a larger capacity engine, more electronic aids and a radical new face as part of the upgrades

2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
2024 KTM 1290 Super Adventure R, Super Adventure S Revealed
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

The 2024 edition of the 1290 Super Adventure siblings receive new colour options for 2024

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan vs Rivals: Price Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

With the prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan out, here is how it stacks up against its rivals.

2023 KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled; Will It Be Launched In India?
2023 KTM 790 Adventure Unveiled; Will It Be Launched In India?
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

KTM India did launch the KTM 790 Duke, but the 790 Adventure was never launched in India. Will this new KTM 790 Adventure be introduced in India? India Bike Week this weekend may have some answers after all.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied On Test In India
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved