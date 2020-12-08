New Cars and Bikes in India
Lamborghini Huracan STO Unveiled

The STO in the name stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, which essentially implies that the Lamborghini Huracan STO is a road-legal race car. Compared to its predecessor, Huracan Performante, the new STO is 43 kilograms lighter.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
The Lamborghini Huracan STO is essentially a road-legal race car from the Italian marque
The Lamborghini Huracan STO is essentially a road-legal race car from the Italian marque

The new Lamborghini Huracan STO recently made its debut and it is the official replacement for the Huracan Performante. The STO in the name stands for Super Trofeo Omologata, which essentially implies that the car is a road-legal version of Squadra Corse's race cars based on the V10 machine. Compared to the Performante, the new Huracan STO is 43 kilograms lighter, and that is mainly because Lamborghini has used carbon fibre for more than 75 per cent of the bodywork. The windscreen alone is 20 per cent lighter than that of its predecessor, and the total dry weight of the Huracan STO is a remarkable 1,339 kilograms.

nuca9om

The Lamborghini Huracan STO runs on a set of 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres

Visually, the Lamborghini Huracan STO is possibly one of the most radical-looking Huracans yet, and the two-tone finished Blue Laufey and California Orange colour particularly makes it stand out. The supercar runs on a set of 20-inch magnesium wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza tyres which come in road and track configurations. Upfront, the car gets the signature sweptback LED headlamps with the W-shape LED daytime running lamps with orange highlights on the bonnet and front bumper with black diffuser. The hood lid too has an air scoop for better cooling. At the back, you have a large spoiler with orange accents, along with sleek LED taillamps, high-mounted dual exhaust pipes and rear diffuser. Thanks to the adjustable spoiler the aerodynamic efficiency has increased by 37 per cent, and the car has 53 per cent more downforce over the Huracan Performante.

Newsbeep
hhmg2ncg

With the new adjustable spoiler the aerodynamic efficiency has increased by 37 per cent, and the car has 53 per cent more downforce over the Huracan Performante.

The cabin, on the other hand, gets matching treatment for the interior almost completely draped in Lamborghini's carbon Skin material, a fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara, and you have it on the seats, steering wheel and dashboard. While the steering and the dash get contrast blue stitching, the sport seats get orange piping and stitching, along with four-point seatbelts. Carbon fibre has also been used for the door cards and to replace the floor mats, all for sake of shaving off as much weight as possible.

hhrmmtc4

The Huracan STO's cabin is draped in Lamborghini's carbon Skin material, a fabric that is even lighter than Alcantara

Under the hood, the Huracan STO gets the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that is tuned to churn out about 630 bhp, however, the torque out has come down to 565 Nm, compared to the 600 Nm output of the Huracan Performante and even the EVO. The latest Huracan STO also gets three new driving modes - the road-oriented STO, track-focused Trophy, and the self-explanatory Rain. The STO can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds, the 0 to 200 kmph sprint is done in 9 seconds, before reaching the top speed of 310 kmph. Lamborghini says it will commence customer deliveries of the Huracan STO next spring.

