LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 

LG Chem is now the world's largest supplier of batteries for electric cars. Recently, it gained Tesla as a client alongside CATL - and with that in mind, it is preparing production for triple cylindrical batteries. The company also has hinted that it is developing its own version of tables 4680 cells. "Electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem plans to triple production capacity for cylindrical batteries used by Tesla and others, and is considering expansion in Europe and North America to meet surging demand, it said on Wednesday," said the company.

These tabless batteries are more efficient

Interestingly, the company hinted at a new type of battery that provided efficiency gains that sound similar to Tesla's tables batteries. "LG Chem also said it was developing "new form-factor" cylindrical batteries which will boost energy density five-fold and power by six-fold, without elaborating," said the South Korea battery maker.

This could be a case of LG Chem developing 4680 cells for Tesla as, during the battery day event, Tesla made it clear that it wouldn't be in a position to manage all its battery capacity. This also comes after there have been murmurs about Tesla acquiring a stake in LG Chem.

Tesla may be looking to acquire a stake in LG Chem

That being said, the move to triple cylindrical batteries is something that LG Chem will deploy to all its customers. Tesla pioneered the concept which now is being accepted by ever EV maker in the world. It is considered to be something of a necessity for competitiveness in terms of range.

