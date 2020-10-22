New Cars and Bikes in India
search

LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 

It is considered to be something of a necessity for competitiveness in terms of range.

Sahil Gupta By  Sahil Gupta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Tesla's use of tables batteries could be copied by LG Chem expand View Photos
Tesla's use of tables batteries could be copied by LG Chem

Highlights

  • LG Chem is probably deploying these batteries for Tesla
  • LG Chem is also planning table batteries like Tesla
  • LG Chem is the biggest battery supplier in the world
Tech News

LG Chem is now the world's largest supplier of batteries for electric cars. Recently, it gained Tesla as a client alongside CATL - and with that in mind, it is preparing production for triple cylindrical batteries. The company also has hinted that it is developing its own version of tables 4680 cells. "Electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem plans to triple production capacity for cylindrical batteries used by Tesla and others, and is considering expansion in Europe and North America to meet surging demand, it said on Wednesday," said the company. 

bn0o8528

These tabless batteries are more efficient

Interestingly, the company hinted at a new type of battery that provided efficiency gains that sound similar to Tesla's tables batteries. "LG Chem also said it was developing "new form-factor" cylindrical batteries which will boost energy density five-fold and power by six-fold, without elaborating," said the South Korea battery maker. 

This could be a case of LG Chem developing 4680 cells for Tesla as, during the battery day event, Tesla made it clear that it wouldn't be in a position to manage all its battery capacity. This also comes after there have been murmurs about Tesla acquiring a stake in LG Chem. 

iu8ed8bs

Tesla may be looking to acquire a stake in LG Chem

That being said, the move to triple cylindrical batteries is something that LG Chem will deploy to all its customers. Tesla pioneered the concept which now is being accepted by ever EV maker in the world. It is considered to be something of a necessity for competitiveness in terms of range. 

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Daimler India Has Exported Over 35,000 Commercial Vehicles And 5,500 CKD Kits To Date
Daimler India Has Exported Over 35,000 Commercial Vehicles And 5,500 CKD Kits To Date
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Romain Grosjean & Kevin Magnussen To Leave Haas F1 Team At The End Of 2020
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Bajaj Auto Profit Drops 19 Per Cent Y-o-Y In Q2 FY2021; Registers Highest-Ever Volumes For Pulsar & KTM
Tesla CyberTruck To Get
Tesla CyberTruck To Get "Lots Of Improvements" Says Musk 
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
Made-In-India Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch Date Announced
LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 
LG Chem Working On Triple Cylindrical Cell Batteries 
Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
Jeep Compass Seven-Seater Spotted Testing In India
Cruise, GM To Seek U.S. Okay For Self-Driving Vehicle Without Pedal, Steering Wheel
Cruise, GM To Seek U.S. Okay For Self-Driving Vehicle Without Pedal, Steering Wheel
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
GM Sells Out First Year Of Electric Hummer Production
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Ashish Gupta To Head Volkswagen India Operations
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
Hero Electric Nyx-HX Commercial Electric Scooter Launched With A Range Of 210 Km
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
Daimler India Has Exported Over 35,000 Commercial Vehicles And 5,500 CKD Kits To Date
Daimler India Has Exported Over 35,000 Commercial Vehicles And 5,500 CKD Kits To Date
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India
Honda H'Ness CB350 Deliveries Begin In India

New Car Models

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Hatchback, 24.07 - 32.3 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 4.5 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,697 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz E Class Desktop
x
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
Renault India Adds 90 New Sales Points In Less Than A Year
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
New-Gen Hyundai i20 Pre-Bookings Begin At Dealer Level; India Launch Next Month
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses The 1 Million Production Milestone
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
2022 GMC Hummer EV Revealed; Gets 560 km+ Range
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities