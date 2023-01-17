  • Home
LG, Honda To Begin Mass Production Of Lithium Ion Batteries From 2025

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. All batteries produced by the new JV will be supplied exclusively to Honda plants in North America
authorBy Ameya Naik
1 mins read
17-Jan-23 11:43 AM IST
Highlights
  • Construction of the plant will begin this year
  • The new facility is expected to create 2200 jobs
  • Overall investment related to the JV is projected to reach $4.4 billion

LG Energy Solution and Honda announced the formal establishment of the joint venture (JV) which will produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles (EV) produced by Honda. The JV will begin construction of a new battery plant early this year with the goal of completion by the end of 2024 and starting mass production of advanced lithium-ion battery cells by the end of 2025. 

The plant aims to have an annual production capacity of approximately 40GWh. All batteries produced by the new JV will be supplied exclusively to Honda plants in North America to power battery-electric vehicles sold in North America. 

The new plant will be located approximately 40 miles southwest of Columbus in Fayette County, near Jeffersonville. LGES and Honda have committed to investing $3.5 billion and creating 2,200 jobs to establish the new production facility. The companies' overall investment related to the JV is projected to reach $4.4 billion.

Robert H. Lee, CEO of L-H Battery Company, Inc. said, "With two companies' expertise combined, we will provide top quality batteries to ensure the successful launch of Honda EVs in North America, and grow with the community here in Ohio by creating high value jobs.”

line