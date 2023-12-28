Limited Edition Ferrari 296 GT3 Scale Model Costs As Much As A Maruti Grand Vitara

Amalgam Collections has launched a limited edition Ferrari 296 GT3 1:8 scale model. Designed in collaboration with Ferrari, Amalgam will be creating just 199 examples of the race car with each costing $18,090 or about Rs. 15 lakh - similar in price to a compact SUV like the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.



The scale models mirror the proportions of the actual vehicle which has been achieved by using Ferrari's authentic CAD data in its creation. Amalgam's teams crafted casts and moulds for every component based on this data. The development spanned 3,000 hours, encompassing the production of each part, with the assembly of every model demanding an additional 300 hours.



Only 199 units of the 1:8 scale model will be created.

As with other Amalgam scale models, the 296 GT3 has been designed with great attention to detail with the single-seat cabin featuring miniature replication of a lot of the details of the race car including switchgear, roll cage, safety net and the yoke steering. The scale model comes with openable doors though, unlike some other models, the engine compartment cannot be opened so the twin-turbo V6 powertrain stays hidden from view.



Attention to detail includes yoke-style steering with all the switches, a button-heavy centre console and safety net.

Aside from the standard model, Amalgam is also offering a customisation option which as per the company’s website is targeted at race car drivers, teams, and sponsors. The company says that these models will be designed to replicate the specs of the 296 GT3 used by the team.



The customised creations are priced much steeper at $23,520 or around Rs 19.5 lakh.