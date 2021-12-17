Looking For Bike Racing Games? Choose These Games

So if you've landed that iPhone or iPad, what bike racing games do you play? Here's taking a closer look!

Best Racing Games for iPhone and iPad in 2020

Here's a detailed breakdown of three top bike racing games that will make you severe gamers across your iOS devices.

SBK16 Official Mobile Game

Your best choice for top-level superbike racing must always include SBK 16. This game is a top-of-the-line bike racing game that can promise you arcade-style races, themed races, custom races, and a wide variety of bikes to ride. Although the in-game graphics are not outstanding, they are pretty immersive given the modern standards for mobile gaming.

Traffic Rider

Secondly, if you are looking for a mobile video game that can provide arcade-style motorcycle driving, you must give Traffic Rider a try. The initial experience could make you feel a tad out of date; however, it still wins hands down as one of the most engaging and entertaining first-person motorbike games available for iOS users.

Going by the name, you must realise that the game depicts the player as a cyclist whose primary job is to navigate their way through dense traffic. However, it would be best not to collide with any other vehicles in the process- do it properly, and you can win loads of points.

You can have lots of fun with the in-game career mode and a range of enjoyable tasks and game modes in Traffic Rider. Moreover, you can win bonus points by dodging each incoming vehicle in your quest. The game then allows you to use those points to redeem new motorcycles or enhance your current ones.

Highway Rider

Thirdly, you have Highway Rider to satisfy your hunger for adventure bike racing. This game will effectively provide you with a fantastic motorbike racing experience coupled with dynamic graphics. You will immediately fall in love with the fierce multiplayer mode in the game- this is because it allows the players to show off their racing prowess and earn unique rewards. Now, if you wish not to play in the multiplayer mode, you can always play the exciting fugitive mode in which you have the task to race against everything/everyone that comes your way.

In simple terms, the fugitive mode will need you to evade all incoming objects while keeping your player steady on the wheels. While the overall user experience is fantastic in this game, you also have the option to customise your players and bikes to make them stand out.

Play the Best Racing Games for iPhone Now

It is worth saying that the bike racing games mentioned above, can keep you entertained for hours! You should pick any of them to get going and then make your way through the remaining ones with gusto!