Made-in-India Honda Dio launched in Philippines

The Honda Dio is one of the best-selling scooters for HMSI after the Activa

It is a known fact that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) exports its two-wheelers to various markets in South East Asia. Now, the Honda Dio, which is manufactured in India, has been launched in Philippines, at a price of 49,900 PHP. This is equivalent to ₹ 76,600. In comparison, prices for the Honda Dio start at ₹ 63,273 and go up to ₹ 69,171 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The models sold in Philippines and India are identical. The Dio is one of the highest-selling scooters for HMSI in India after the Honda Activa.

(2020 Honda Dio)

The scooter continues to draw power from the comprehensively updated 110 cc single-cylinder motor with fuel-injection that develops 7.68 bhp and 8.79 Nm of peak torque and is paired to a CVT unit. The engine has received substantial changes including the new friction reduction technology, enhanced Smart Power (eSP), along with the Honda Eco Technology (HET) aimed to enhance fuel efficiency. Honda has also incorporated the new silent starter motor and a start-stop switch as well.

(Honda also offers a Repsol Honda Edition of the Dio)

Other features Honda Dio include a LED headlight, digital instrument console with real-time fuel economy and distance-to-empty readouts, eco indicator and more. The 110 cc scooter gets an external fuel filler cap, side-stand cut off switch and gold finished wheels. The scooter rides on 12-inch front wheel, telescopic front forks, and a three-step adjustable suspension at the rear. Combi-braking system (CBS) is a standard fitment on the Honda Dio.

