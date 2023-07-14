Honda Dio 125 Launch: Top 5 Highlights

Honda’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Dio 125. Essentially a more powerful version of the popular Dio 110, it gets the same 125 cc engine featured in the Grazia. The scooter is available in two variants- Standard (priced at Rs 83,400) and Smart (priced at Rs. 91,300). (All prices in ex-showroom, Delhi).

Design

The new Dio 125’s design is exactly the same as the standard Dio 110 save for a few tweaks like the chrome shield on the exhaust.

Tech Features

Honda’s new scooter gets its Smart Key system that holds many functions like smart find, smart unlock, smart start and smart safe. It also features Honda’s idling start-stop system which automatically switches off the vehicle when it stops and helps in conserving fuel. Another feature on the scooter is its fully digital instrument console which displays speed, real-time data for fuel efficiency and range, along with the usual tell-tale lights, trip meter and a clock.

Mechanical Components

Coming to its cycle parts, the Dio 125 gets telescopic suspension at the front, and 3-step adjustable rear suspension. The front of the scooter now features a new 190 mm disc brake and is equipped with Honda’s combi-brake system. It gets 18 litres of storage space underneath the seat.

Powertrain

The scooter's 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled and fuel-injected engine makes 8.14 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm. The motor is paired to a CVT unit like other scooters from Honda.

Colours

The scooter is offered in seven colours - Pearl Siren Blue, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Night Star Black, Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic, Mat Sangria Red Metallic & Sports Red.