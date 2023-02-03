  • Home
  • News
  • Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10

Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10

First showcased at its new European design studio in Europe, Mahindra will now showcase its upcoming BE and XUV.e range at an event in Hyderabad.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
03-Feb-23 03:53 PM IST
Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10 banner

Mahindra will be showcasing its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad on February 10. The carmaker had originally revealed the SUVs at its European advanced design centre in August last year with the February outing marking the first time the models will be showcased on Indian soil. The carmaker had revealed five new “born electric” SUV concepts – two under the XUV branding and three under a new BE brand. The concepts previewed future production models each expected to arrive in the coming years.

Also read: Mahindra Unveils Five New Electric SUV Concepts Based On The Brand New INGLO Platform

The electrified XUV range comprises of two models – the XUV.e8 and the XUV.e9 - with the former a more traditional SUV with styling bits derived from the XUV700. The latter meanwhile was a sportier-looking SUV coupe sitting on a longer wheelbase. 

The BE range meanwhile comprises of three models, the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The BE.05 is a 4.3m long compact SUV concept with an edgy and sporty design that previews an all-electric SUV to go up against models such as the MG ZS EV. The BE.07 meanwhile featured a more traditional upright design with the production variant set to be targeted as a family SUV. Last was the BE.09 – a “head-turning” grand tourer SUV with a chiselled design, dynamic roof and solid stance.

Also read: New Mahindra Electric SUV Concepts: All You Need To Know

Mahindra has already confirmed that all but the BE.09 will be going into production with all models based on a new modular INGLO platform. The XUV e.8 is set to be the first to arrive with an expected debut in late 2024 with the BE.05 set to follow in 2025.

Aside from showcasing its born electric SUV concepts in Hyderabad, Mahindra will also be handing over the keys to the one-off XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the winner of the auction. The keys to the vehicle will be handed over personally by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra.

Related Articles
Mahindra Electric Completes Merger With Parent Company Mahindra
Mahindra Electric Completes Merger With Parent Company Mahindra
4 hours ago
Mahindra XUV400 EV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings In 4 Days
Mahindra XUV400 EV Receives Over 10,000 Bookings In 4 Days
3 days ago
Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Bookings Open
Mahindra XUV400 Electric SUV Bookings Open
7 days ago
Mahindra XUV400 Exclusive Edition Auction Open; Bidding Crosses Rs 1 Crore In 21 Minutes
Mahindra XUV400 Exclusive Edition Auction Open; Bidding Crosses Rs 1 Crore In 21 Minutes
7 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2019 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
Great Deal
2019 Hyundai
Grand i10 1.2 Sportz Petrol BS IV
  • 8,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.0
10
5.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹12,878
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi
2015 Toyota Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2015 Toyota
Innova Euro IV 2.5 G 8 Seater
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.6
10
9.00 LakhEMI starts @ ₹20,157
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2022 Mahindra XUV300 W6 Petrol
Great Deal
2022 Mahindra
XUV300 W6 Petrol
  • 6,500 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
0
8.1
10
10.25 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Amberhai, New Delhi

Quick Links

Cars under ₹6 Lakh
Cars between ₹6 Lakh - ₹9 Lakh
Cars between ₹9 Lakh - ₹12 Lakh
Cars between ₹12 Lakh - ₹18 Lakh
Cars above ₹18 Lakh

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line