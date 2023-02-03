Mahindra Born Electric SUV Concepts To Make India Debut On February 10

Mahindra will be showcasing its range of upcoming battery electric SUVs at an event in Hyderabad on February 10. The carmaker had originally revealed the SUVs at its European advanced design centre in August last year with the February outing marking the first time the models will be showcased on Indian soil. The carmaker had revealed five new “born electric” SUV concepts – two under the XUV branding and three under a new BE brand. The concepts previewed future production models each expected to arrive in the coming years.

The electrified XUV range comprises of two models – the XUV.e8 and the XUV.e9 - with the former a more traditional SUV with styling bits derived from the XUV700. The latter meanwhile was a sportier-looking SUV coupe sitting on a longer wheelbase.

The future begins now. Stay tuned for the grand homecoming of our born electric SUVs at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad on 10th February 2023. #BE #Mahindra #BornElectricVision pic.twitter.com/r49zXGdOKy — Mahindra Born Electric (@born_electric) February 2, 2023

The BE range meanwhile comprises of three models, the BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The BE.05 is a 4.3m long compact SUV concept with an edgy and sporty design that previews an all-electric SUV to go up against models such as the MG ZS EV. The BE.07 meanwhile featured a more traditional upright design with the production variant set to be targeted as a family SUV. Last was the BE.09 – a “head-turning” grand tourer SUV with a chiselled design, dynamic roof and solid stance.

Mahindra has already confirmed that all but the BE.09 will be going into production with all models based on a new modular INGLO platform. The XUV e.8 is set to be the first to arrive with an expected debut in late 2024 with the BE.05 set to follow in 2025.

Aside from showcasing its born electric SUV concepts in Hyderabad, Mahindra will also be handing over the keys to the one-off XUV400 Exclusive Edition to the winner of the auction. The keys to the vehicle will be handed over personally by Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra.