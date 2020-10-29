New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra eKUV100 India Launch Details Out

In fact, the company had announced the price of the car at the Auto Expo 2020 and that was Rs. 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom India).

Mahindra is all set to launch the eKUV100 in the market in the next three months. Speaking at the launch of the Treo Zor electric three-wheeler, Dr. Pawan Goenka said, “The eKUV100 was showcased at the Auto Expo. With eKUV100 we will focus on shared mobility, this will be India's most affordable electric car and we will be  launching it in the next three months.” In fact, the company had announced the price of the car at the Auto Expo 2020 and that was ₹ 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom India). 

While the eKUV100 will be targeted at fleet operators, Goenka made it clear that private buyers could also buy it. During a Q&A session post the launch of the Treo Zor, he said, “The eKUV100 will primarily be aimed at fleet operators. If private buyers want it they can buy it, but our marketing communication will be targeted towards fleet operators"

The eKUV100 was first showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo 

The Mahindra eKUV100 looks exactly identical to its petrol derivative, and we expect minimal changes on the production-spec version including possibly a revised grille, along with reworked headlamps and taillights. The interior will remain largely unchanged as well, but we expect to see a larger infotainment system in place and possibly a digital instrument console as well.

mahindra kuv100 nxt

The electric version of the KUV100 is identical to its petrol cousin 

Power on the Mahindra eKUV100 will come from a 40 kW electric that belts out about 53 bhp and 120 Nm of peak torque. A single-speed transmission will be sending power to the front wheels. The car will come with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery and is expected to offer a range of 120 km on a single charge. Expect to see both standard and fast-charging options and will be compatible with a wall socket.
 

