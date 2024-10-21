Mahindra First Choice Launches New Car&Bike Pre-Owned Car Store In Hyderabad

Mahindra First Choice-backed car&bike has introduced a new pre-owned car store, car&bike Select, in collaboration with VVC Motors in Auto Nagar, Hyderabad. This new outlet will offer a wide selection of certified used cars, giving customers the flexibility to choose from a diverse range of models. The store promises added value through features such as insured buyback options, a comprehensive two-year warranty, and the ability to reserve vehicles online for a free home test drive.

“The newly opened store promises a superior pre-owned car buying experience throughout the car buying journey. Our online portal, meticulously inspected vehicles, expert guidance, and welcoming showrooms offer the consumer much-needed support in this journey. With the growing demand for personal vehicles, there is a growing need for a partner like us who can guide the consumers to buy their dream car with confidence.” said Mohammed Turra, MD & CEO, of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd.

car&bike Select aims to deliver a premium car-buying experience by integrating digital convenience with physical retail. The store will feature pre-owned cars from popular manufacturers, including Hyundai, Maruti, Honda, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota, and other automakers.

“We are happy to be associated with car&bike by Mahindra First Choice and the first car&bike Select used car store in Hyderabad. We look forward to serving our customers both through our superlative customer experience and a stringent inspection process that ensures only the best cars are sold from our store” said Dealer Principal – V.V Rajendra Prasad, Chairman & MD - VVC Group.

Customers will also benefit from services such as free home test drives, guaranteed buyback during the ownership period, and complimentary RC transfer. Hyderabad residents can explore the store for a hassle-free way to purchase certified pre-owned vehicles.