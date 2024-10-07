Login
Mohammed Turra Appointed New MD & CEO Of Mahindra First Choice Wheels

Turra previously served as the Senior Vice President at the Group Strategy Office of Mahindra and Mahindra.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 7, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Turra takes over role from Ashutosh Pandey
  • Prior to his appointment Turra was the Senior Vice President at Mahindra's Group Strategy Office
  • Ashutosh Pandey moves to a new role within the Mahindra Group

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) has announced the appointment of Mohammed Turra as the company’s new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Turra replaces Ashutosh Pandey who moves to another role within the Mahindra Group and brings with him a wealth of experience from roles spanning consulting, financial services, FMCG and automotive sectors across India, the Middle East, France and USA.

 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Bags Nearly 1.8 Lakh Bookings In The First Hour
 

“I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility at Mahindra First Choice Wheels. With the used car industry evolving rapidly, I am excited to work alongside our talented team to build a winning model that redefines the customer experience, drives innovation, and sets new standards for the market. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional value to our customers, forging stronger partnerships, and positioning Mahindra First Choice Wheels as the leader in this dynamic space,” said Turra.
 

Ashutosh Pandey Mahindra First Choice Wheels 2022 09 12 T10 46 37 138 Z

Turra succeeded Ashutosh Pandey who moves to a new role within the Mahindra Group.

 

Also read: Mahindra Dethrones Tata in September 2024 Sales, Secures Third Spot
 

Prior to his appointment at MFCWL, Turra was the Senior Vice President at the Group Strategy Office of Mahindra and Mahindra playing a key role in growing synergies across Mahindra’s businesses. Turra was also the founding leader of Mahindra Finance’s Quicklyz vehicle financing and leasing platform.
 

Before joining the Mahindra Group in 2016, Turra worked with the Boston Consulting Group specialising in retail, wholesale banking and providing strategic and operational solutions to banks and government institutions across the Gulf Cooperative Council and India.

# Mahindra# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# MFCWL# Mahindra First Choice Wheels Limited# Mahindra First Choice Wheels# Auto Industry# Used Cars
