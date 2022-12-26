Mahindra Thar To Get New 4x2 Variants

Mahindra is readying a new entry-level variant for the Thar that will miss out on the four-wheel drive system. The new variant, details for which were revealed in a video online, will also come with a smaller diesel engine along with a few minor tweaks.

No exterior styling changes except the lack of the 4x4 badge

Cosmetically the only change will be the absence of the 4x4 badge on the rear fender with the cabin sporting an additional cubby hole in place of the standard Thar’s 4x4 level. The rest of the equipment list is expected to be unchanged from the 4x4 model.

Centre console now only has the gear lever; 4x4 lever replaced by a storage pocket.

The biggest changes are focused on the mechanicals. Aside from dropping the 4x4 system, the new 4x2 variant will also get a smaller diesel engine. While the 4x4 models are offered with the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, the Thar 4x2 will be powered by a lower-spec 1.5-litre diesel engine. As per leaked details, the new unit will develop 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque – down 13 bhp, though torque is identical to the 2.2-litre diesel.

The sheet also lists out the specifications for the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine though the unit gets no changes from the 4x4 models. Gearbox options listed included are a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Expect Mahindra to announce a launch date for the new variant soon.

Source