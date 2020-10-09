New Cars and Bikes in India
Mahindra Treo Electric Three-Wheeler Achieves 5000 Units Sales Milestone

The company said that Treo customers have been able to clock up to 265 kilometres in a single day given the ease of charging it anywhere.

Mahindra and Mahindra announced that its lithium-ion battery powered electric 3-wheeler range, the Treo, has crossed the 5,000 units sales milestone in India. It becomes the first all-electric three-wheeler in India to achieve this milestone. The company said that Treo customers have been able to clock up to 265 kilometres in a single day given the ease of charging it anywhere. 

The new Treo and the Yaari were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Mahesh Babu, MD & CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “I would like to thank our customers for choosing and embracing e-mobility in the country. The Mahindra Treo range has crossed a remarkable sales milestone of 5,000 units and is currently being sold in over 400 districts across the country. Cumulatively, the Treo has travelled a distance of over 35 Million kms on Indian roads, saving 1,925 metric tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions.”

The Treo range is powered by a lithium-ion battery which pushes out 11 bhp and 42 Nm and comes with a certified range of 141 kilometres on a single charge.The new Treo that was showcased at the Auto Expo has been launched in a few markets like Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It comes with a standard warranty of 3 years/ 80,000 kms, along with the option of an extended warranty of 2 years/ 1,00,000 kms.

The company is also planning to launch a cargo variant of the Treo, named Zor, by the end of October

