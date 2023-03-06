  • Home
Bill Gates Drives The Mahindra Treo; Posts Video About It

The Mahindra Treo is an electric three-wheeler rickshaw that is sold in the Indian markets.
06-Mar-23 03:20 PM IST
A recently posted video showed Bill Gates riding a Mahindra Treo E-rickshaw on his trip to India. The businessman shared the video on his Instagram handle with the caption saying " India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of traveling up to 131km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry.” 

He also shared extra information about the vehicle on the video . Anand Mahindra tweeted about the post saying, ““Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates. Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar) and me.”

The Mahindra Treo is an electric three-wheeler rickshaw that is sold in the Indian markets. The vehicle is powered by a lithium-ion battery and AC induction motor that puts out almost 10 bhp and 42 Nm of torque giving it a top speed of 55 kmph. The vehicle has a claimed range of 141 kilometres and takes almost 4 hours to fully charge. The vehicle is priced from Rs. 2.92 to Rs. 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom) in the market. 

