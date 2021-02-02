Mahindra and Mahindra has finally launched the petrol AMT version of its popular subcompact SUV, the XUV300. The new Mahindra XUV300 petrol AMT or, as the company calls it, AutoShift Transmission, will be offered from the W6 variant onwards, starting at ₹ 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). However, the top-spec variant of the XUV300, W8(O), will now also come with the company's new BlueSense Plus connected SUV technology. Equipped with an embedded SIM, the system offers over 40 connected car features. Bookings for the new XUV300 AMT petrol are now open and deliveries will begin from mid-February onwards.

Also Read: Car Sales January 2021: Mahindra Registered Sales Growth Of 4 Per Cent

The Mahindra XUV300 petrol AMT will come with the existing 1.2-litre turbocharged engine that is tuned to make 108 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 6-speed AMT is the same Magneti Marelli-source unit that does duty on the diesel version and comes with features like a manual mode, creep function, hill start assist, ESC, and the additional safety feature where the vehicle shuts the creep function if the doors are open while in drive. The manual version gets the same 6-speed gearbox, while the 1.5-litre diesel units continue to make 114 bhp and 300 Nm of torque.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Scores 5 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Tests

Mahindra XUV300 petrol AMT gets the same Magneti Marelli-sourced unit that does duty on the diesel version

Commenting on the launch of the new petrol AMT XUV300, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said: "The young Indian consumer doesn't like to compromise and seeks technology-led convenience & experiences. Today, we launch our innovative auto transmission AutoSHIFT on petrol, which uses advanced technology to offer an effortless drive in city drive as well as on the highways. We also introduce today the BlueSense Plus, our connected SUV technology with 40+ features, that will seamlessly integrate the XUV300 into the always-connected world of today's consumer."

Also Read: Mahindra XUV300 Becomes The First 5-Star Safety Rated Car In South Africa

The Mahindra XUV300 will now also get the electric right from the mid-spec W6 variant

Furthermore, the company has also announced that an electric sunroof will now be offered from the mid-spec W6 trim, with both manual and AMT variants. Prices for the sunroof equipped W6 petrol variant start at ₹ 9.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Talking about adding the sunroof to lower variants, Nakra further added, "We are glad to introduce electric sunroof right from the mid-variants of the XUV300. As India's safest and most feature-loaded SUV, the XUV300 has always strived to inspire consumers to think big about their aspirations and will continue to do so with future introductions." The company says that with this move, the sunroof will now become accessible to a wider base of customers. Additionally, the XUV300 range will also see the introduction of new colours - Dual-tone Red and Dual-tone Aquamarine on all W8(O) AutoSHIFT variants and an all-new Galaxy Grey on its manual W6, W8 & W8(O) variants.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia

The new BlueSense Plus connected car system offers over 40 features, including remote access, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking and more

As for the newly introduced, BlueSense Plus connected technology, the system will offer features like remote vehicle controls for door lock/ unlock and find my XUV300, along with live tracking & location sharing, route deviation. The system also offers safety and security features like geo-fencing, emergency assist, in addition to vehicle information alerts like distance to empty, Tyre Pressure), and other features (like Infotainment Controls, Document Wallet). BlueSense Plus will be available on both Android & iOS.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.