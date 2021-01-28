Mahindra XUV300 Becomes The First 5-Star Safety Rated Car In South Africa

The Mahindra XUV300 has added a new feather to its cap as the Indian subcompact SUV has become the first car in South Africa to receive a five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. The XUV300 had achieved a five-star safety rating in India in 2020. Global NCAP's Indian and African programmes share the same assessment protocols and following a production compliance review, the rating has now been confirmed for the model in South Africa as well. The XUV300 is made in India and exported to a number of markets overseas including South Africa.

Speaking on the crash test rating, David Ward, Towards Zero Foundation President said, "We are delighted to see the first five star result in our Safer Cars for Africa project. This is a landmark moment for vehicle safety in Africa. We are particularly pleased to recognise the continued safety commitment from Mahindra. The XUV300 was engineered in India and demonstrates the capability of the domestic Indian auto industry to achieve excellence in safety design and performance for global export markets."

The Mahindra XUV300 offered adequate protection to the driver and passenger's chest and the bodyshell was also rated stable

Willem Groenewald, AA South Africa CEO said, "This is a milestone event for the #SaferCarsforAfrica project, and signals that it is possible to achieve this excellent rating for vehicles in our market. We are particularly pleased that this rating has been achieved through a compliance review. We applaud the fact that there is a reasonably priced five-star vehicle available in Africa which gives consumers a safe choice when purchasing a new car."

With respect to Adult Occupant Protection, the Mahindra XUV300 offered good protection to the driver and passenger's head and neck. The test concluded that the driver's chest showed adequate protection, while the passenger's chest received good protection. The bodyshell was rated stable and capable of withstanding further loadings, while the footwell area was deemed as stable as well. In the Side Impact Regulation UN95, the XUV300 met the technical requirements that include seatbelt reminder for the front driver and passenger seat, as well as ABS.

With respect to Child Occupant Protection, the child seat for the three-year-old was able to prevent excessive forward movement during the impact, thereby offering fair protection to the chest, according to the test results. The 18-month-old dummy child restraint system was installed with ISOFIX and support leg, and offered good protection to the 1.5-year crash test dummy.

