New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia

The six young players to receive the Mahindra Thar include Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Published:
eye
0  Views
The Indian cricket team picked up a 2-1 victory in the tour of Australia, making it a historic series expand View Photos
The Indian cricket team picked up a 2-1 victory in the tour of Australia, making it a historic series

The recently concluded India-Australia test series down under is every bit historic and will certainly go down in history as one of the most remarkable game-plays ever in the sport. It's also been a proud moment for India as the players managed to showcase exceptional talent to beat the Aussies at their home turf. Celebrating the same, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has announced that he will gift the Mahindra Thar SUV to six young members of the Indian squad.

Also Read: Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road

Mahindra made the announcement in a series of tweets and complimented the team for their sheer hardwork and resolve. The young players that will receive the Thar SUV include Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini. The tour of Australia saw the Indian team bag a 2-1 test victory. "The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & Take the road less traveled," said Anand Mahindra.

The tour of Australia comprised four matches that saw a lot of shuffling due to injuries and unavailability of players. The test series saw as many as five players make their debut. With new players and constant reshuffling, the team did manage to take an epic win. The series saw Hyderabad's Mohammad Siraj become the leading wicket-taker for India and picked up 13 wickets in three matches. Shardul and Washington played a key role in batting and bowling in the final test in Brisbane. The team also managed to end Australia's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the Gabba. The same match also saw Natarajan pick three wickets for 78 runs in the first innings, helping the team achieve some exceptional results.

Also Read: Exclusive: Mahindra Thar Scores 4 Stars In Global NCAP Crash Test

g8uhf4ng

The Mahindra Thar embodies the brand's core identity and is also loaded on safety, tech and performance

The Mahindra Thar is currently, the automaker's newest product on sale and also holds a strong legacy for the brand. The all-new offering is sold in both petrol and diesel engine engine options with manual and automatic variants available. It is also the safest off-roader to be made-in-India and recently received a four-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The cabin is loaded on features and technology, making it a complete package.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

New Mahindra Thar 2020

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
20,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Petrol , Diesel
Manual , Automatic
13 - 15.2 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
  • Sound System
    Sound System
  • Dashboard
    Dashboard
  • Infotainment System
    Infotainment System
  • Automatic Transmission
    Automatic Transmission
  • Manual Transmission
    Manual Transmission
  • Frontview
    Frontview
  • Sideview
    Sideview
  • Rearview
    Rearview
  • Front Grille
    Front Grille
  • Headlight
    Headlight
  • Tail Light
    Tail Light
  • Front Foglamp
    Front Foglamp
  • Alloy Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
  • Airbag
    Airbag
  • Strong Body
    Strong Body
  • Rear Parking Sensors
    Rear Parking Sensors
  • Stability Control
    Stability Control
  • Hill Assist Control
    Hill Assist Control
  • Spacious Cabin
    Spacious Cabin
  • Steering Mounted Audio
    Steering Mounted Audio
  • Adjustable Driver Seat
    Adjustable Driver Seat
Gib 300x600
x
BS6 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
BS6 Ducati Scrambler Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.99 Lakh
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
2021 Tata Altroz iTurbo Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 7.73 Lakh
Renault Adds 40 New Sales & Service Touchpoints Across India Ahead Of Kiger Unveil
Renault Adds 40 New Sales & Service Touchpoints Across India Ahead Of Kiger Unveil
Honda Files Patents For Grom In India, But Launch Unlikely
Honda Files Patents For Grom In India, But Launch Unlikely
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities