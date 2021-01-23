Anand Mahindra To Gift Mahindra Thar SUVs To 6 Team India Cricketers For Historic Series Win Against Australia

The recently concluded India-Australia test series down under is every bit historic and will certainly go down in history as one of the most remarkable game-plays ever in the sport. It's also been a proud moment for India as the players managed to showcase exceptional talent to beat the Aussies at their home turf. Celebrating the same, Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group has announced that he will gift the Mahindra Thar SUV to six young members of the Indian squad.

Six young men made their debuts in the recent historic series #INDvAUS (Shardul's 1 earlier appearance was short-lived due to injury)They've made it possible for future generations of youth in India to dream & Explore the Impossible (1/3) pic.twitter.com/XHV7sg5ebr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

Theirs are true ‘Rise' stories; overcoming daunting odds in the pursuit of excellence. They serve as an inspiration in all arenas of life. It gives me great personal pleasure to gift each of these debutants an All New THAR SUV on my own account—at no expense to the company. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/5aiHSbOAl1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 23, 2021

The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & ‘Take the road less traveled.' Bravo Mohammed, Shardul, Shubhman,Natarajan,Navdeep & Washington! I now plead with @Mahindra_Auto to get them their THARS on priority. (3/3) January 23, 2021

Mahindra made the announcement in a series of tweets and complimented the team for their sheer hardwork and resolve. The young players that will receive the Thar SUV include Mohammad Siraj, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill and Navdeep Saini. The tour of Australia saw the Indian team bag a 2-1 test victory. "The reason for this gift is to exhort young people to believe in themselves & Take the road less traveled," said Anand Mahindra.

The tour of Australia comprised four matches that saw a lot of shuffling due to injuries and unavailability of players. The test series saw as many as five players make their debut. With new players and constant reshuffling, the team did manage to take an epic win. The series saw Hyderabad's Mohammad Siraj become the leading wicket-taker for India and picked up 13 wickets in three matches. Shardul and Washington played a key role in batting and bowling in the final test in Brisbane. The team also managed to end Australia's 32-year-old unbeaten run at the Gabba. The same match also saw Natarajan pick three wickets for 78 runs in the first innings, helping the team achieve some exceptional results.

The Mahindra Thar embodies the brand's core identity and is also loaded on safety, tech and performance

The Mahindra Thar is currently, the automaker's newest product on sale and also holds a strong legacy for the brand. The all-new offering is sold in both petrol and diesel engine engine options with manual and automatic variants available. It is also the safest off-roader to be made-in-India and recently received a four-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The cabin is loaded on features and technology, making it a complete package.

