Mahindra XUV300: Top 5 Rivals

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars that are currently available in the country today. The SUV is based on SsangYong Tivoli's platform, which has been tweaked for the Indian market. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - a 1.2-litre 110 bhp turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre 115 bhp oil burner. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional six-speed AMT unit. Prices for the subcompact SUV start at Rs. 7.96 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs. 11.71 lakh. Here are the top five rivals of the XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. It is a petrol-only car, which is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that is tuned to offer 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired with a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue:

The Hyundai Venue has been a game-changer for the Korean carmaker in India. It is the first connected car in India featuring the Hyundai's Bluelink connected car tech that is now seen on several new models from the brand. The carmaker offers the subcompact SUV in three engine options - 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The SUV is priced in between Rs. 6.92 lakh to Rs. 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon:

The Tata Nexon has been one of the safest cars in India with a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Prices of the SUV start at Rs. 7.19 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet:

The Kia Sonet marked the entry of the South Korean carmaker into the competitive subcompact SUV segment. The updated version of the SUV was introduced in the country earlier this year. The SUV comes in a total of 17 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options. Mechanically, the SUV is offered in three powertrain choices - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Prices of the SUV starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Nissan Magnite:

The Magnite has been a very important product for the Japanese automaker as far as the Indian market is concerned. Nissan offers the Magnite in four trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, engine and transmission choices. The subcompact SUV gets a starting price of Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).