Mahindra XUV300: Top 5 Rivals

The Mahindra XUV300 is based on SsangYong Tivoli's platform, which has been tweaked for the Indian market. The SUV is priced in between Rs. 7.96 lakh to Rs. 11.71 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here are the top five rivals of the XUV300.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
25-Jul-21 01:33 PM IST
Mahindra XUV300: Top 5 Rivals banner
Highlights
  • The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars on sale in India
  • The XUV300 is based on the SsangYong Tivoli platform
  • The subcompact SUV come with a choice of petrol and diesel engines

The Mahindra XUV300 is one of the safest cars that are currently available in the country today. The SUV is based on SsangYong Tivoli's platform, which has been tweaked for the Indian market. It comes with a choice of petrol and diesel engines - a 1.2-litre 110 bhp turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre 115 bhp oil burner. Transmission options include a six-speed manual gearbox as standard and an optional six-speed AMT unit. Prices for the subcompact SUV start at Rs. 7.96 lakh, and go all the way up to Rs. 11.71 lakh. Here are the top five rivals of the XUV300.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

r9b77hb8

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the best-selling SUVs in the country. It is a petrol-only car, which is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B four-cylinder petrol motor that is tuned to offer 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The mill comes paired with a 5-speed manual or an optional 4-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Venue:

l4h3ksso

The Hyundai Venue has been a game-changer for the Korean carmaker in India. It is the first connected car in India featuring the Hyundai's Bluelink connected car tech that is now seen on several new models from the brand. The carmaker offers the subcompact SUV in three engine options - 1.0-litre T-GDI petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. The SUV is priced in between Rs. 6.92 lakh to Rs. 11.78 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Nexon:

l08mem7o

The Tata Nexon has been one of the safest cars in India with a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. The SUV comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the latter is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Prices of the SUV start at Rs. 7.19 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet:

5oi98m5

The Kia Sonet marked the entry of the South Korean carmaker into the competitive subcompact SUV segment. The updated version of the SUV was introduced in the country earlier this year. The SUV comes in a total of 17 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options. Mechanically, the SUV is offered in three powertrain choices - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Prices of the SUV starts at Rs. 6.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Nissan Magnite:

uf31tljk

The Magnite has been a very important product for the Japanese automaker as far as the Indian market is concerned. Nissan offers the Magnite in four trims - XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, which are further classified into 20 different grades, based on optional trims, engine and transmission choices. The subcompact SUV gets a starting price of Rs. 5.59 lakh, going up to Rs. 9.90 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Related Articles
Mahindra Partners With Charge+Zone To Set-up EV Charging Infrastructure For Upcoming Electric SUV Range
Mahindra Partners With Charge+Zone To Set-up EV Charging Infrastructure For Upcoming Electric SUV Range
5 days ago
Mahindra, Statiq Partner For Electric Vehicle Charging
Mahindra, Statiq Partner For Electric Vehicle Charging
13 days ago
Mahindra Jeeto Small Commercial Vehicle Crosses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
Mahindra Jeeto Small Commercial Vehicle Crosses 2 Lakh Units Sales Milestone
13 days ago
Mahindra And Jio-bp Strengthen EV Partnership, To Install DC Fast Chargers Across India
Mahindra And Jio-bp Strengthen EV Partnership, To Install DC Fast Chargers Across India
21 days ago
car
Mahindra XUV300
Starts at ₹ 8.41 Lakh
0
8.4
10
c&b expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Kia Carens
Kia Carens

Mahindra Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Who do you think is the bigger expert on cars?

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh