Maintaining The Performance Of Car Tyres

The optimal performance of the car tires is the key to a smooth riding experience on all types of surfaces. There are several aspects related to the optimization of tire performance that the owner must pay close attention to for a seamless riding experience.

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Check the tire pressure

Driving an underinflated tire that does not have adequate pressure is strongly advised against. Tire pressure affects almost every avenue of car maintenance – fuel consumption, suspension wear and tear, braking, acceleration, etc. Ensure that the pressure is checked regularly and if the inflation is not up to the mark, get the tires checked and get them refilled immediately.

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Tire rotation

Tire rotation is one of the most commonly used and preferred car maintenance methods around the world. According to experts, tires should be rotated every 6000 to 8000 km. There are several patterns in which tires can be rotated, and the servicing center will provide all the details about which method is the best.

Checking the tread depth

Tread depth is essential for the tire to maintain traction, especially during bad weather conditions. Uneven tread wear tends to affect wheel alignment and negatively impact the vehicles' suspension. The tread depth should be checked to ensure increased lifetime for the tires.

Checking the spare tire

The spare tire comes in handy in case of emergencies. Before going on any trip, check the tire pressure and tread to ensure that the tire is ready for use and can be used whenever required.

Photo Credit: https://pixabay.com

Alignment of the wheel

The wheel's alignment is necessary – a misaligned wheel system could damage the vehicle's suspension and lead to permanent damages. Make sure that during every servicing done periodically, the alignment of the wheels is checked. If any of the alignments need rectification, that should be done immediately to avoid any mishaps.

Tire repairs

Car owners should know when the tires need to be replaced and when they should be repaired.

If air pressure inside the tire is lost, the tire should be removed, and a complete inspection should be done of the insides.

If the tire has been run a short distance while flat, that could mean damages beyond repair, meaning the tires need replacement.

As long as the damages are confined to the tread, punctures and holes can be fixed by experts, and no replacements are needed.

The tire should be replaced immediately if the damage is too large (beyond a certain threshold), as repair won't do the trick.

Checking the tires daily

Every morning before taking the car out, make sure to check the tire's exterior. If there are damages visible to the ply cord or the steel belt, an expert should be consulted immediately.