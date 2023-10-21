Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
By Yashraj Singh
1 mins read
21-Oct-23 04:03 PM IST
Highlights
- Jorge Martin clinched pole position and set a new lap record at Phillip Island with a blistering time of 1m27.246s, placing him 0.416 seconds ahead of his closest rival, Brad Binder.
- Despite a challenging Friday and a stint in Q1, Pecco Bagnaia made a spectacular comeback, securing a spot on the front row in third place, just 0.468 seconds behind Martin.
- Aleix Espargaro impressed by fulfilling Aprilia's promises, grabbing the fourth spot on the grid.
- While Martin's Pramac Ducati teammate, Johann Zarco, secured fifth place, showing Ducati's dominance, Fabio Di Giannantonio of Gresini Ducati took sixth. However, Alex Marquez couldn't escape Q1, continuing his return from rib injuries.
Jorge Martin delivered a stunning performance during the qualifying session for the MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix. Riding for Pramac Ducati, Martin not only secured pole position but also set a new lap record at the challenging Phillip Island circuit. His scorching lap time of 1m27.246s placed him a remarkable 0.416 seconds ahead of his nearest rival, Brad Binder of KTM, who was leading Friday's practice sessions.
Also Read: Marc Marquez To Join Gresini Racing For The 2024 MotoGP Season
However, the remarkable aspect of the qualifying session was the incredible resurgence of Martin's title rival, Pecco Bagnaia. Bagnaia, riding for the Factory Ducati team, had to fight his way through Q1 for the second consecutive week, following a disappointing Friday practice. Unlike last week in Indonesia, he successfully secured one of the two slots in the pole shootout for Q2. Although Bagnaia qualified on the front row in third place, just 0.468 seconds behind Martin, his impressive comeback from the first part of qualifying kept the title race red-hot. Aleix Espargaro impressed for Aprilia by fulfilling the team's promise at Phillip Island, securing the fourth position on the grid. His teammate, Maverick Vinales, didn't have the same fortune, starting in ninth place.
Also Read: Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
Martin's Pramac Ducati teammate, Johann Zarco, held fifth place, showcasing Ducati's dominance. Fabio Di Giannantonio demonstrated his capabilities for prospective 2024 employers by putting the Gresini Ducati, which Marc Marquez will take over next year, in the sixth spot on the grid. However, his teammate Alex Marquez couldn't make it out of Q1 in his ongoing comeback following rib injuries.
In contrast, it was a challenging day for VR46 Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi's title hopes dwindling further as he qualified in 10th place. His teammate, Luca Marini, continued to struggle, securing the 18th spot on the grid. The Yamaha factory riders had a tough time during qualifying and failed to make it out of Q1. Fabio Quartararo ended up 17th, although he is set to gain a place following Gas Gas rider Augusto Fernandez's three-place penalty for impeding him during Friday practice. Franco Morbidelli started in 20th.
Also Read: Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
MotoGP continues to face challenges with rider injuries. Alex Rins, who suffered a leg injury in June at Mugello, withdrew due to fresh pain. This ongoing issue means that there has yet to be a 2023 race with a full complement of regular riders, as at least one rider has consistently been sidelined due to injury. The race schedule for the Australian GP was also altered, with the main race moved to Saturday afternoon instead of the originally planned Sunday. This change aimed to ensure the primary race could proceed without limitations, as high winds were forecasted for Sunday, potentially affecting track action. The MotoGP championship battle is as thrilling as ever, with a dynamic mix of riders and manufacturers vying for victory.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
7 minutes ago
While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.
57 minutes ago
The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.
4 hours ago
The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.
5 hours ago
Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries
18 hours ago
The India-bound BMW F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure replaces the outgoing BMW F 850 GS, and here’s everything you need to know about this middleweight adventure bike.
22 hours ago
The automatic variants of the Harrier Facelift start from the Pure + variant which is priced at Rs 19.90 lakh and go up to the top-spec Harrier Fearless + #Dark variant which is priced at Rs 26.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.
22 hours ago
The list includes offerings from Indian as well as global car brands
23 hours ago
Lamborghini has produced only 1,499 units worldwide
1 day ago
Tata is offering the automatic transmission option for its flagship SUV starting from the Pure+ variant which is priced at Rs 20.69 lakh and goes up to the Accomplished+ trim at Rs 26.89 lakh
1 day ago
Ferrari is set to introduce the track-focused 296 Challenge in the 2024 season, becoming the ninth model in the prestigious Ferrari Challenge series replacing the old 488 Challenge Evo
5 days ago
The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.
7 days ago
The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.
11 days ago
The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.
14 days ago
The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.
15 days ago
The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery