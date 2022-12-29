Maruti Suzuki Alto – The Car That Drives India

For most of us in India, the first car in the family would have been a Maruti Suzuki. And the even more likely scenario would be that it was an Alto. The name ‘Maruti Suzuki Alto’ was first introduced to us Indians back in the year 2000, and since then, it has been the most popular family car in the country. Back then, having an Alto at home brought a sense of pride and joy. And that same sense of pride and joy continues to be present even today, because even now, after 22 years, the Alto remains the car that drives India.

The Alto has been one of the longest, series production cars, that is still on sale in India. Now, with time both car buyers and their requirements constantly change, having said that Maruti Suzuki India has managed to keep the Alto up to date with the market trends, albeit keeping its true spirit intact.

In fact, despite being one of the most affordable cars in India, the Alto offers a host of modern and smart offerings like a stylish dual-tone interior, SmartPlay Studio Touchscreen infotainment system, Air Conditioner with Heater and more. But not just comfort, Maruti Suzuki has made no compromises on safety as well. There is a tonne of safety features* on offer, like – dual airbags, ABS with EBD, smart rear parking sensors, front seat belt reminders, high-speed alert, and much more.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto has been built keeping the needs of the Indian consumer and the diverse driving condition of our country in mind. So, from the cold and treacherous roads of the Himalayas to the hot and dry lands down south, and everything in between, you will find that the Alto is driven everywhere. While there are several reasons for this, right from the Alto’s uncompromised reliability to Maruti Suzuki India’s trusted after-sales support, one key reason is certainly the car’s exceptional fuel efficiency.

The petrol version of the Alto returns an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 22.05 kmpl^, which itself is unheard of in this segment. But if that’s not enough, Maruti Suzuki also offers an S-CNG version of the car, which comes with an exceptional ARAI-certified mileage of 31.59 km/kg^. Now that’s what you call efficient.

Having said that, the Alto is not just frugal, but also quite peppy. Powering the car is Maruti Suzuki’s tried and tested 796 cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. And what makes it even more fun-to-drive is a 5-speed manual gearbox.

In a nutshell, the Maruti Suzuki Alto is smart, frugal, and fun-to-drive, and it comes with a legacy that stands for trust and reliability. And with prices starting as low as Rs. 3.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) the Alto is undoubtedly one of the most affordable cars you can buy today. And these are the attributes because of which even today, the Alto remains India’s most-loved family car.

*For details on functioning of safety features, including air bag, kindly refer to the Owner’s Manual.

^ As certified by test agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989