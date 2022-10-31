  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG Has A Waiting Period Of Over 8 Months

Maruti Suzuki India currently had 10 CNG cars in its line-up, and the Ertiga S-CNG commands the highest waiting period of them all. The MPV has a waiting period of around 37 weeks or over 8 months.
The CNG variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga currently commands a waiting period of around 37 weeks or over 8 months. Maruti Suzuki India has the largest line-up of around 10 factory-fitted CNG cars in India right now, and the Ertiga S-CNG model commands the highest waiting period among all of them. The information was shared by Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, during a virtual round table, which arranged to announce the introduction of CNG models in the Nexa line-up. The two Nexa cars that will now get CNG variants include – the Baleno and the XL6.

Maruti Suzuki India says that the demand for CNG cars has massively gone up, and post-COVID, the company has been struggling to keep up with the increasing bookings. Right now, Maruti Suzuki has an order backlog of over 123,000 CNG cars, out of which 72,000 bookings are for the Ertiga S-CNG.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga's order backlog currently stands at 72,000 units.

Answering a question about the waiting period for CNG cars Srivastava said, “So we have in Ertiga, the maximum number of CNG bookings out of those 123,000 bookings… Ertiga CNG is about 72,000 (bookings) and that's got a maximum waiting of about 37 weeks. The rest is like a couple of weeks, the Wagon-R in fact is just a week.”

The current line-up of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG cars include 8 models under the Arena range – Alto, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga and Eeco. On the other, the Nexa range now has two S-CNG models with the introduction of Baleno and XL6.

“Maruti Suzuki’s success in democratizing the CNG technology has resulted in sales of more than 1 million S-CNG vehicles which has saved CO2 emissions of approximately 1 million tonnes. Such figures embolden our confidence of having large scale positive impact on the environment through offering a range of green technologies for customers to choose from,” Shashank Srivastava added.

The Ertiga S-CNG is current offered in two variants - VXI (O) and ZXI (O), and prices begin from Rs. 10.50 lakh.

Right now, Maruti Suzuki India offers the Ertiga S-CNG model in two variants – VXI(O) and ZXI(O), which are priced at Rs. 10.50 lakh and Rs. 11.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively. The MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that is tuned to make around 87 bhp and nearly 122 Nm of torque in CNG mode. The Ertiga CNG comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

