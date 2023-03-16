  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Arrives At Local Dealerships

Maruti Jimny was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. India will be the first country to get the 5-door Jimny.
authorBy carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Mar-23 05:47 PM IST
  • Maruti Suzuki Jimny will be Showcased and retailed via Nexa-showrooms across India.
  • The Jimny has already gathered 18000 bookings since it was first shown in the Auto expo 2023
  • Deliveries set to begin by May 2023

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is all set to be showcased across all Nexa showrooms in India. Ahead of its launch which is in few weeks, the Jimny has started arriving at local dealerships in India. The much awaited 5-door Jimny has already received 18,000 bookings since its reveal at Auto expo 2023. The life-style off-roader is expected to be launched soon and delivery to start by May 2023. 

 

Also Read: 5-Door Maruti Suzuki Jimny Makes Global Debut At Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki’s powertrain for the Jimny includes 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine, producing 105 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Gearbox options include a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque-converter automatic. It gets Suzuki’s All-Grip Pro 4WD system with a manual transfer case and a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high, and 4WD-low modes. The Jimny is also underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis. The Jimny is likely to be available in two-trim options, the Alpha and Zeta.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny five-door will come equipped with features in the form of LED headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, a gunmetal grey grille, tailgate-mounted spare wheel. Maruti Suzuki is offering safety features like, six airbags and hill-hold assist as standard. It also gets a nine-inch Smart-Play Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, cruise control, engine start-stop button, and automatic climate control. 

 

Source: Oye Arjun YouTube Channel

