Maruti Suzuki Launches Arena Black Edition Models

The new Arena Black Edition models come in Pearl Midnight Black colour and models like the Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga are now available in the all-black paint scheme.
authorBy Seshan Vijayraghvan
09-Feb-23 01:52 PM IST
  • After Nexa, now Arena branded cars come get the Black Edition treatment.
  • The Black Edition cars come in Pearl Midnight Black colour.
  • Apart from the new paint scheme, the rest of the car will remain unchanged.

No matter what any popular TV show says, ‘Black’ will always be ‘Black’. And if you are among the select few who love to go for the classic black paint scheme when it comes to buying a new car the Maruti Suzuki might have something for you. The company is celebrating its 40th anniversary in India this year and to mark the occasion Maruti has introduced new black edition models. Earlier this year the carmaker introduced Black Edition versions for the Nexa branded models, and now Maruti has launched the Arena Black Edition models. 

The new Arena Black Edition models come in Pearl Midnight Black colour and models like the Alto K10, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Brezza and Ertiga are now available in the all-black paint scheme. Apart from the new paint scheme, the rest of the car will remain unchanged in all cases in terms of features and specs. 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches New Black Edition Range For Nexa Cars

Earlier in January 2023, Maruti had launched Black Edition of Nexa cars like - Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara.

Additionally, Maruti Suzuki India is also offering new accessory packages for all its cars, priced between Rs. 14,990 to Rs. 35,990. The accessory packages include kit such as bumper corner protectors, window visors, floor mats, additional exterior garnishes, seat and steering covers, cushions and more.

 

Image Source: TeamBHP

