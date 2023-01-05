  • Home
Maruti Suzuki Launches New Black Edition Range For Nexa Cars

All Nexa models are now available in a new shade of Pearl Midnight Black in certain variants at no additional cost.
05-Jan-23 03:09 PM IST
Highlights
  • The Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara get new black exterior colour
  • Available on select variants at no additional cost
  • All Nexa models get special accessories packages to celebrate 7 years of Nexa

Maruti Suzuki has launched new Black Edition of its Nexa range of models. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and Grand Vitara can now be optioned in a new shade of Pearl Midnight Black in select variants at no additional cost.

The new shade of black can be optioned on the Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis and all variants of the new Baleno. The Ciaz too gets the option of the new Pearl Midnight Black shade across all variants. The XL6 meanwhile gets the option of the new colour in the top Alpha and Alpha+ variants while the Grand Vitara offers the colour option in the Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants.

Maruti has made no further changes to the models with the equipment levels and interior trims unchanged from the regular models. The company is however offering accessory packages for all its Nexa cars at special rates to commemorate the seventh anniversary of the Nexa brand. The accessory packages include kit such as bumper corner protectors, window visors, floor mats, additional exterior garnishes, seat and steering covers, cushions and more.

The Baleno gets the option of two accessories packages Novo-Spirit and Elegrande Collection available on the Zeta and Alhpa variants costing Rs 22,990 and Rs 17,890 respectively. The Ignis gets a single Nexa Collection package priced at Rs 22,990 available on the Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants. The XL6 gets the option of accessories pack on the Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ variants for an additional Rs 25,300.

For the Grand Vitara the special accessories package is available on the Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha variants for Rs 32,990 while the Ciaz is offered with a special accessories pack worth Rs 39,990 on the Sigma and Delta variants.

