Maruti Suzuki XL5 Spotted Testing In India Again

A known fact is that Maruti Suzuki is working on a new, premium version of the WagonR. The Maruti Suzuki 'XL5' has been spotted testing earlier as well and is expected to go on sale in early 2021.

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 is a premium version of the new-generation WagonR.

  • It gets a new front end with a split headlamp set up.
  • Bold cladding seen on the XL6 could get a miss.

Indian carmakers are now getting back to testing upcoming models as the lockdown eases. Many launch plans have also been put off due to the coronavirus situation but now companies are getting ready with new launches as the country is slowly opening up for business. We already knew that Maruti Suzuki is readying a new 'Nexa' version of the WagonR which is now expected to go on sale early in 2021. The model has been spotted tested in India earlier and now we have spotted it again, being driven on rounds in Gurugram.It will be retailed through Maruti's Nexa sales network.

Also Read: Car Sales June 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells 57,428 Units; More Than Triples Sales Compared To May

The Maruti Suzuki XL5 gets black alloy wheels sourced from the Ignis.

The car under heavy wraps is the Maruti Suzuki XL5, which is essentially the premium version of the WagonR. The heavy camouflage makes it difficult to notice the differences in details or any updates. However, the WagonR's silhouette is quite apparent and the rear design looks almost identical. A closer look at the profile also brings your attention to the character line that we have seen in the new-gen WagonR. Interestingly, the test mule doesn't seem to have the cladding that the XL6 had. This could mean that the XL5 may be more than just a spruced up version of the WagonR.

That said, the front end gets more curves compared to the WagonR with a different grille and bumper. It will also get split headlamps with LED DRLs being integrated up top, and circular headlamps positioned low on the bumper. The tail lamps are also expected to get LED highlights, like we have seen on the XL6.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches New Loyalty Program For Its Customers

The rear is almost identical to the Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

0 Comments

Mechanically it is likely to remain identical to the WagonR. Under the hood, it is expected to get the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder K-Series BS6 engine from the WagonR which belts out 77 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque in the WagonR. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual and AMT transmission in the WagonR and we expect similar gearbox options on the XL5.

