Maserati Grecale Folgore Debuts As Company's First-Ever Electric Car

Maserati is the newest entrant in the EV space, as its first-ever, fully electric Maserati Grecale breaks cover from the company's Cassino plant in Italy. However, at first, the Maserati Grecale will be offered in three petrol-powered offerings, followed by an electric version called the Maserati Grecale Folgore. Moreover, all future electric vehicles from the Maserati stable will be built under the Folgore moniker, with the first launch scheduled for 2023. The ICE-powered vehicles will debut later this year. Will the Maserati Grecale come to India in either of its forms? Well, it is too early to speculate, but we do have our fingers crossed.

The Maserati Grecale Folgore will be the first full-electric car from the Trident.

Although unconfirmed, the Maserati Grecale Folgore will feature a 105.0 kWh battery pack, which will be tuned to produce 800 Nm of peak twisting force, powered via its two electric motors. However, we presume, the Grecale will come with a 400-volt architecture, like most EVs of today. Built on an in-house platform, the Grecale Folgore will use a modified version of the Giorgio platform that is also used by the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The ICE powered versions include- Maserati Grecale GT, powered by a 4-cylinder mild-hybrid engine capable of delivering 300 bhp; Maserati Grecale Modena, with a 4-cylinder 330 bhp mild-hybrid engine; and the powerful Maserati Grecale Trofeo, equipped with a high-performance 3.0L 530 bhp petrol V6 based on the Nettuno engine fitted to the MC20.

The new platform has also helped Maserati liberate a few inches at crucial locations to make the Grecale even more proportionate than its Alfa Romeo sibling. And so, Maserati claims that the Grecale SUV stands out in terms of spaciousness and comfort, as well as best-in-class cabin space. In the GT version, Grecale is 4,846 mm long with a wheelbase of 2,901 mm, a height of 1,670 mm, a width of 2,163 mm, and a rear-wheel track of 1,948 mm.

All future electric vehicles from the Maserati stable will be built under the Folgore moniker.

The design of the Maserati Grecale is inspired by the MC20 with the fascia featuring a low and imposing grille. In the rear, the boomerang taillights are inspired by the Giugiaro 3200 GT and fit in with the trapezoidal line, made conspicuous by the coupé effect of the cabin and its finish like a sports car. Inside, the infotainment system is powered by Maserati's intelligent multimedia system. A Sonus, 3-dimensional sound system that includes 14 speakers or 21 speakers is offered with the higher trim level. Three large screens, a 12.3in central screen, an 8.8in display for the extra controls, and a third for the passengers in the rear seats, will take precedence inside.

However, Maserati is also working on the GranTurismo Folgore, which is scheduled to debut before the electric Grecale, followed by the launch of an electric Levante. The company in its recent conference announced plans to offer an electric version for all its models by 2025, and go completely electric by the end of this decade.