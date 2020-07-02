Maserati Showcases New Nettuno Engine, To Make Its Debut In MC20 Sportscar

Italian sportscar marque, Maserati, has unveiled its all new internal cumbsution engine named Nettuno that according to the company adopts F1 technology for a road car. The Nettuno is the first engine to be developed by Maserati, completely in-house, in over 2 decades. It will make its debut in the MC20 sportscar that will make its world premiere in September 2020. The unit was designed at Maserati's Modena facility in Italy and the MC20 sportscar too is a 100 per cent made in Modena project.

The World premiere of MC20 Sportscar will happen in September in Modena

The new power unit is a V90 degree architecture, with a 3.0 litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo, and features a dry sump. It delivers 621 bhp at 7500rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque from 3000 - 5000 rpm with a specific power output of 207 bhp/litre. The compression ratio is 11:1, the stroke is 82 mm and the bore 88 mm. It gets a pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs which is derived from Formula 1 and is now available, for the first time, on an engine destined for the road. The direct and indirect twin injection system according to Maserati reduces noise low down on the rev range and helps in lowering emissions and improving consumption.

