Maserati Showcases New Nettuno Engine, To Make Its Debut In MC20 Sportscar

Italian sportscar marque, Maserati, has unveiled its all new internal cumbsution engine named Nettuno that according to the company adopts F1 technology for a road car. The Nettuno is the first engine to be developed by Maserati, completely in-house, in over 2 decades. It will make its debut in the MC20 sportscar that will make its world premiere in September 2020. The unit was designed at Maserati's Modena facility in Italy and the MC20 sportscar too is a 100 per cent made in Modena project.
The World premiere of MC20 Sportscar will happen in September in Modena
The new power unit is a V90 degree architecture, with a 3.0 litre, 6-cylinder twin-turbo, and features a dry sump. It delivers 621 bhp at 7500rpm and 730 Nm of peak torque from 3000 - 5000 rpm with a specific power output of 207 bhp/litre. The compression ratio is 11:1, the stroke is 82 mm and the bore 88 mm. It gets a pre-chamber combustion system featuring twin-spark plugs which is derived from Formula 1 and is now available, for the first time, on an engine destined for the road. The direct and indirect twin injection system according to Maserati reduces noise low down on the rev range and helps in lowering emissions and improving consumption.
Also Read: Maserati Ghibli Hybrid To Make Its Global Debut On July 15
Nettuno is the first engine to be developed in-house in Modena by Maserati in over 2 decades.
An ambitious design, MC20 means Maserati Corse 2020 and celebrates the brand's return to racing. Maserati has officially confirmed that the car will see its world premiere on September 9 and 10 in Modena itself. At the launch, new models will be revealed, which will go into production in the coming years. Along with this new propulsion systems as well as new programmes developed by the 'house of Trident' will be announced.
For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.