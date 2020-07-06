New Cars and Bikes in India

Max Biaggi Eyes New Land Speed Record On Voxan Motorcycle

Former GP and WSBK racing legend Max Biaggi is looking to hit over 200 mph (320 kmph) riding a modified Voxan electric motorcycle.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Voxan is a French motorcycle company focussed on making electric motorcycles

Highlights

  • Voxan is a French motorcycle brand focussed on electric motorcycles
  • Max Biaggi is a multiple title winning racer in GP and World Superbike
  • The land speed effort will take place sometime in July 2021 in Bolivia

French brand Voxan is looking to make an attempt on the Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) land speed record for electric motorcycles. The rider piloting the streamlined electric motorcycle will be none other than MotoGP and World Superbike legend Max Biaggi. Now, Biaggi is no stranger to speed, with his almost lifelong trysts with high performance sportbikes on circuits like Mugello, but maybe attempting a land speed record, and that too, on an electric streamlined motorcycle, will be something different. Biaggi is already working on Voxan to crack 200 mph (over 320 kmph).

Also Read: Max Biaggi Rides Energica Ego Corsa Around Mugello

dl1ksiks

The Voxan streamlined motorcycle has a claimed output of 367 bhp and 970 Nm

The frame of the bike is a regular tubular structure, but the bike uses a host of chassis and motor innovations. Front suspension is a dual-arm, single-sided set up, with a second single-sided swingarm at the rear. There are no front brakes, although the Voxan does have a rear brake, and a handlebar-mounted lever will help regulate engine braking. The streamliner also uses dry ice to cool water that is pumped around the motor to maintain optimum operating conditions. The Voxan is claimed to produce 367 bhp and a staggering 970 Nm of torque! The machine draws power from a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery, which, at 140 kg of weight accounts for nearly half the approximately 300 kg weight of the machine.

e68s2g2s

The Voxan streamlined motorcycle will need to achieve around 330 kmph to set a new record

0 Comments

The new land speed record attempt will take place on the Salar de Uyuni salt flats in Bolivia, with the run scheduled to take place in July 2021. Voxan and Biaggi will aim to reach a top speed of at least 330 kmph (205 mph) and break the previous record of 327 kmph (203.1 mph) set in 2019 by Ryuji Tsuruta of Japan on the Motibec electric motorcycle.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Honda Amaze
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.1 - 9.96 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Honda 2019 Civic
Honda 2019 Civic
₹ 17.94 - 22.35 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 4
x
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale Of Red Satin Shorts
Tesla Mocks Shortsellers With Sale Of Red Satin Shorts
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review
BS6 Renault Kwid 1.0L RXL Variant Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.16 Lakh
BS6 Renault Kwid 1.0L RXL Variant Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 4.16 Lakh
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities